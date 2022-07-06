ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Creek, WI

NATIVE AMERICAN FLUTE MUSIC AT NOBLE SQUARE

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gibraltar Historical Association will host Vibhas Kendzia performing Native American flute music July 13, 2 pm, in Fish Creek’s Noble Square. He will...

doorcountypulse.com

Door County Pulse

Lauter Talks Travel During Poetry Series

Estella Lauter will take the Dickinson Poetry Series stage July 13, 7 pm, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Door County, ​​10341 Water St. (Hwy 42) in Ephraim. She will read a selection of poems about her experiences of traveling both here and to five continents with Overseas Adventure Travel since she retired from the UW in 2004.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

MIDSUMMER’S MUSIC PERFORMS SCINTILLATING SUMMER SERENADES

Midsummer’s Music will continue its extensive 32nd concert season with a program featuring works by composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, his contemporary Paul Wrantizky, and Bernard Molique. Titled Scintillating Summer Serenades, the program consists of a quartet, quintet and sextet that are stylistically midway between a suite and a symphony....
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

CULTURE CLUB: Back to Birch Creek

The Birch Creek campus, situated east of Egg Harbor in an idyllic setting, is where Katherine Kohler, attending the 2006 Symphony Session at age 13, fueled her passion for music. “I was always a nerdy kid who loved to practice, so I remember the schedule when I got there, and...
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Pat McKillen at Peach Barn in Sister Bay

Pat McKillen’s style isn’t right for your Friday-night rager, but on the lawn or on stage in the taproom at Peach Barn, he’s perfect. During more than 10 years of performing, writing and seeking, Chicago-based singer-songwriter McKillen has put out eight independent releases, written hundreds of songs and grown comfortable with where he fits.
SISTER BAY, WI
Fish Creek, WI
Door County Pulse

DCCF GALLERY FEATURES WORKS BY TOM SEAGARD

The Door County Community Foundation (DCCF) will host a reception for its summer exhibit, featuring work by Tom Seagard, on July 15, 4:30-6 pm. Each season, different Door County artists are invited to exhibit their work in the Community Foundation’s Lobby Gallery. Seagard’s subjects include wildlife and American Indian...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

PEG EGAN FAVORITE JANET PLANET RETURNS JULY 10

A Peg Egan Performing Arts Center (PAC) favorite will return to Egg Harbor July 10, 7 pm. During her career, Janet Planet has performed with legends Jackie and Roy, George Benson and mentor Nancy King, and she’s shared the stage with many other jazz artists, including Ellis Marsalis, John Harmon, Gene Bertoncini and Marian McPartland. Planet is on the Tritone Jazz Camp staff, teaches voice privately and conducts clinics to share her knowledge of vocal technique, jazz history, performance careers and the music business.
EGG HARBOR, WI
Door County Pulse

Root Beer Fest Is Fun for the Whole Family

The Door County Historical Society will host its eighth annual Root Beer Festival – its largest fundraiser of the year – on July 9, 10 am – 3 pm, at Heritage Village at Big Creek, which is next to Crossroads at Big Creek, 2041 Michigan St. in Sturgeon Bay.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

SŌMI’S THIRD ROOM FEATURES WORK OF SHAN BRYAN-HANSON

July 8 is the opening day for Resplendent, an installation by SŌMI Gallery’s newest Third Room guest artist, Shan Bryan-Hanson. An opening reception is planned for July 15, 4-6 pm. Taking inspiration from dragonflies skimming across ponds, butterflies in flight and the honeycomb patterns created by bees, Bryan-Hanson...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Door County’s First Meadery Is a Sweet Addition

Ever wanted to drink like the Vikings did? In Egg Harbor, you kind of can. Mixed Meadia, a new branch of Hatch Distillery, is offering its first mead. Allan Hyland, the face behind Mixed Meadia, has been a winemaker for 11 years, honing his craft around the Midwest before landing at Mixed Meadia. What he’s found, he said, is that regions that aren’t historically tied to wine – the way Napa and Bordeaux are, for example – have more room to experiment.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Get a Breath of Fresh Air in Ephraim

History, Ephraim and cool transportation. If you enjoy any of those, you’ll like Ephraim’s historical tram tours. “My husband was in the Navy for 20 years, so we’ve lived in Japan and many, many countries,” said docent and driver Marcia Ellis. “But Ephraim is my favorite place in the world.”
EPHRAIM, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Daniel Richard “Dick” Meyer, Jr.

Daniel Richard “Dick” Meyer, Jr., 77, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, died in the comfort of his home on Saturday night, July 2, 2022 after a long battle with MS. He was born on February 26, 1945 to Daniel Richard Meyer, Sr. and Barbara Jane (Bert) Meyer. In 1964, Dick graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, IL and went on to attend Simpson College in Indianola, IA. He worked as a Purchasing Agent in the steel business in Franklin Park, IL for nearly ten years. On September 11, 1971, Dick married Susan Kaye Anderson at her home church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, IL. They became landlords after purchasing a 3-flat building “with potential” in Chicago’s near north side. It was quite the adventure complete with colorful chickens on the roof! After two years, Dick and Sue had an opportunity to purchase a motel in Harrison, MI. (Another adventure!) Fun times included snowmobiling, skiing, perch fishing, and hunting for morel mushrooms. Dick was known as the “mushroom man” and taught a Mycology class at the local community college.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Salty Seagull Adds County’s Second Mini-Golf Tournament

You drive for show, but you putt for dough. Or for bragging rights. Or to win a friendly bet to force a fellow competitor to pay for the post-round refreshments. In an era of 300-yard driving averages among almost all PGA Tour pros, that short-game adage now holds true more in miniature golf than on 7,300-yard championship courses. And in Door County, golfers – and anyone else looking for a challenge – just gained one more place to test their luck during a round of mini-golf and one new tournament to test their skill.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Editor’s Note: Fireworks Fan? Not Here.

And, for the record, personal-use fireworks require a permit. Spoiler alert: This is a killjoy column if you’re a fireworks fan. But this story begins, for some context, in Alaska. Through daily text contact with my sister who lives in Fairbanks, I remain up-to-date on her year-round weather conditions....
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sister Bay Resident Asks to Move Nelson Garage

During a special meeting of the Baileys Harbor Town Board on July 27, Sister Bay resident Keith Clayton asked to move a stand-alone garage on the former Nelson Hardware property in Baileys Harbor to his own property. Clayton has moved other Door County buildings to his property in the past,...
SISTER BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Rita E. Columb

Rita Emily Columb, 93, died on July 4, 2022, at Cardinal Ridge Residential Care, Sturgeon Bay. She was born on September 5, 1928, to Goldie and Rosamond Nellis and grew up on a large family farm. She was one of seven children. She worked hard as a child and was an excellent student. Rita married Erwin Columb on February 28, 1946, and they had 8 children. Widowed at the age of 46, she devoted her life to supporting and caring for her family. Throughout her parenting years, and thereafter as well, Rita faced the trials and tribulation of life with great fortitude, strength, and courage.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Restaurant and Apartments Envisioned at Vacant Butch’s Lot

Though the new Butch’s Bar is moving into the former Nautical Inn – where Butch’s owner Clarence Cumber Jr. closed last month on purchasing the building at 234 Kentucky St. – plans are in the works to develop the vacant lot where fire destroyed the original establishment in February.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Green Bay Perch Fishing Heats Up

Continuing right where it left off last fall, the yellow perch fishery in the waters of Green Bay off of Door County is producing some excellent catches. Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle & Archery in Sturgeon Bay said perch fishing has been so good that many anglers in boats have been able to land 15-fish limits. Smaller numbers – but enough for a meal if you’re patient and lucky – are typically caught from shore.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

St. Luke’s Donates $2,000 to Local Organizations

Six area human-services organizations were among the beneficiaries this month of support from St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Sister Bay. The Door of Life Food Pantry, which partners with St. Luke’s to provide food for local people who struggle to afford it, received $1,000 in Piggly Wiggly gift cards to support its work.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Warmer, Wilder, Wetter

Climatic changes may sound small, but impacts are major in northeastern Wisconsin. The Midwest’s air-conditioned playground won’t be spared from the adverse effects of worldwide climate change, but everyone can work together to slightly lessen the impact, Wisconsin scientists say. During a recent program at Crossroads at Big...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

