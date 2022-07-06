NATIVE AMERICAN FLUTE MUSIC AT NOBLE SQUARE

Daniel Richard “Dick” Meyer, Jr., 77, of the Town of Sturgeon Bay, died in the comfort of his home on Saturday night, July 2, 2022 after a long battle with MS. He was born on February 26, 1945 to Daniel Richard Meyer, Sr. and Barbara Jane (Bert) Meyer. In 1964, Dick graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, IL and went on to attend Simpson College in Indianola, IA. He worked as a Purchasing Agent in the steel business in Franklin Park, IL for nearly ten years. On September 11, 1971, Dick married Susan Kaye Anderson at her home church, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, IL. They became landlords after purchasing a 3-flat building “with potential” in Chicago’s near north side. It was quite the adventure complete with colorful chickens on the roof! After two years, Dick and Sue had an opportunity to purchase a motel in Harrison, MI. (Another adventure!) Fun times included snowmobiling, skiing, perch fishing, and hunting for morel mushrooms. Dick was known as the “mushroom man” and taught a Mycology class at the local community college.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO