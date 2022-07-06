ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns owners speak out about Mayfield trade

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YERhc_0gWlOuLQ00

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are speaking out after agreeing to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said the trade is for a draft pick. NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo reports the Browns will pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam released the following statement after the announcement:

“We want to thank Baker for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns. From the moment he was drafted, he gave his all for this organization and this city. With his fierce competitive spirit, he excited the fanbase and accomplished things that no player at his position had done in Cleveland for a very long time. He also made a difference in the community, whether it was hosting events at the Boys and Girls Club, honoring our troops, supporting the Special Olympics as well as countless other charitable endeavors. We are grateful for everything he did for this organization and wish him and Emily well in the future.”

Attorneys for women suing Watson want NFL documents

Mayfield was the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He started 59 of his 60 games and completed 1,185 of 1,924 passes for 14,125 yards with 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions.

He ranks third in the Browns’ history in passing yards, fourth in touchdown passes and is the only player in Browns history to throw for 3,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry also released a statement:

“Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback. Baker’s competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Greene, Reyes lead Tigers to 3rd straight win over Guardians

Mayfield, 26, had asked for a trade before the Deshaun Watson deal was finalized, but the Browns were reportedly not accommodating that request. That changed when Cleveland landed the embattled Texans QB.

Mayfield tweeted a “thank you” message to Browns fans last month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Charlotte, NC
Football
City
Mayfield, OH
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Berea, OH
The Spun

Browns Have 8-Word Goodbye Message For Baker Mayfield

Say what you will about Baker Mayfield, but the former No. 1 overall pick poured his heart and soul into the Cleveland Browns organization from the moment he was drafted in 2018. After an up-and-down start to his NFL career, he helped the Browns break their 18-year postseason drought in...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Panthers Wideout Has 2-Word Message For Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers made headlines this Wednesday, acquiring Baker Mayfield in a trade with the Cleveland Browns. A few hours after this trade was announced, Panthers wide receiver Charleston Rambo went on Twitter to share his thoughts on the move. Rambo, an undrafted rookie out of Oklahoma and Miami, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Haslam
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

Browns’ heartfelt messages to Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

Wednesday afternoon, news broke that the Cleveland Browns were trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick. This comes months after Mayfield originally requested the trade amid quarterback controversy between him and Deshaun Watson in mid-March. Now, things finally seem to be working...
CLEVELAND, OH
BroBible

The Browns Are Being Blasted For Their Statement Following The Baker Mayfield Trade

The Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers. The move ends an offseason of drama between the signal caller and the team that drafted him. The 2021 season ended with Cleveland missing out on the playoffs, and Mayfield needing shoulder surgery in January. The passer played through injury for most of the year, leading the Browns to an 6-8 mark in his 14 starts. This, a season after taking the organization to its first postseason appearance in nearly 20 years.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Nfl Com#Girls Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

The Polish Boy is probably the quintessential Cleveland sandwich. For those of you who are wondering, "What the heck is a Polish Boy?" the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy