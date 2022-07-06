Arizona governor signs $1.2B water infrastructure bill as state faces cutbacks
By Nicole Garcia
fox10phoenix.com
1 day ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Wednesday that will provide $1.2 billion over three years to boost long-term water supplies for the desert state and implement conservation efforts that will see more immediate effects. The new legislation will put the money toward the new Water Infrastructure...
California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey signed historic legislation Wednesday morning to protect Arizona's water. In a tweet, Ducey called the legislation "crucial" for Arizona's continued growth and prosperity. The plan invests $1 billion over three years to fund projects that will bring additional water to the state. It will...
Supporters of a sweeping effort to overhaul Arizona’s election and campaign finance laws filed more than 475,000 signatures on Thursday in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot. “This is what democracy looks like!” bellowed Roy Tatum, the political director for Our Voice Our Vote, as he and other volunteers and supporters of the Arizona […]
Governor Doug Ducey today signed historic legislation that makes an unprecedented $1 billion investment to secure Arizona’s water future, fulfilling a promise outlined during his State of the State address in January. “Today, we are taking a bold step to do what the men and women of Arizona hired...
PHOENIX — Arizona public schools now have greater access to recruitment and training options for teachers and other educational leaders after a bill expanding training was signed Tuesday by Gov. Doug Ducey. Senate Bill 1159 allows people without a bachelor degree to begin training to become a teacher and...
This Battle Royale has everything: drag queens, donations to Obama, prosciutto, skipped debates…. As you almost certainly know by now, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been term limited and cannot run for another term. As such we will be electing a new Governor, allowing Ducey time to figure out a way to become Vice President regardless of who is elected President in 2024. And in a time when the pain at the pump, the grocery store, and dang near everywhere is salient and unavoidable, it would normally be a ripe moment in time for Arizona Republicans to push Democrats back into the hole of irrelevancy that they have risen out of from the last few election cycles.
On July 6, Gov. Doug Ducey signed the bipartisan water measure approved by state lawmakers in the final days of their session. It sets aside more than $1 billion to find new sources of water and to conserve the supplies we already have. Some of those supplies go back to 1996, when the state established the Arizona Water Banking Authority.
Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday endorsed businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson to be his successor, adding his name to a growing list of mainstream conservatives looking to boost her past Donald Trump-endorsed frontrunner Kari Lake. Robson, a political newcomer, has used her family’s vast wealth to blanket the airwaves and narrow the gap with Lake, a former television anchor who has energized the Trump base with combative attacks on journalists, Democrats and Republicans who have gone crosswise with Trump. With Ducey on board, all of the state’s living former Republican governors have backed Robson. Jan Brewer and Fife Symington endorsed her last year. Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon dropped his own campaign for governor last week and is now supporting Robson. “Karrin is the real deal — pro-life, pro-gun and pro-wall — and she’ll stand up to Joe Biden and the radical left,” Ducey said in a video announcing his endorsement. “Karrin is a strong, new leader for Arizona.”
PHOENIX - Supporters of an initiative that aims to protect abortion access by amending state law have failed to collect enough signatures to place the initiative on the November 2022 election ballot. According to a statement issued by officials with Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, more than 34,000 volunteers collected over...
A black bear, sighted in recent months in the area and found Thursday morning inside Parker school grounds, was euthanized by law enforcement at the request of Arizona Game and Fish. At around 4:30 am, law enforcement responded to a call of a bear sighting in the area of 19th...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has endorsed Republican candidate Karrin Taylor Robson in the race to succeed him as the top executive in the critical battleground state, putting him at odds with former President Donald Trump, who is backing former television anchor Kari Lake in the GOP gubernatorial primary.
PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
Arizona’s unemployment rate hit (another) new low at 3.2% in April. The state’s seasonally-adjusted nonfarm payroll jobs increased by 16,100 in April, after a revised drop of 4,400 in April. The preliminary estimate for March showed a decline of 3,700 jobs. Over-the-month job gains were driven by Arizona manufacturing jobs, which added a whopping 4,900 jobs over the month.
The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly. Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and...
PHOENIX – Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will use a $14.4 million federal grant for terminal expansion and upgrades, officials announced Thursday. The funding is part of almost $1 billion awarded to 85 airports across the country under the Bipartisan Infrastructure law. The Mesa airport will replace a temporary four-gate annex...
For years, Arizona has watched with envy as New Mexico developed a thriving film economy thanks to a generous tax break. So now the state is getting in on the action. Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is expected to sign a bill this week creating a refundable tax credit equal to 15-20 percent of production expenses. The credit will have annual cap rising from $75 million to $125 million over three years.
A new poll shows the race is tightening between the top two GOP candidates for Arizona governor. Kari Lake is still in the lead, but that’s been narrowed to five points over Karrin Taylor Robson. Mike Noble is research chief at Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights, which released the poll...
PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expects the prevailing law on abortion in the state to be determined through the courts. “There’s a reason we’ve been arguing about the same single issue for half a century … because it wasn’t supposed to be decided at the judicial level,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
