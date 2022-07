Travis Barker gave his loved ones and fans quite a scare last week. Many across the web expressed concern after the Blink-182 drummer tweeted “God Save Me” around the time he was picked up by an ambulance. He was subsequently taken to the hospital, where he was accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian. It was later revealed that the entertainer was suffering from pancreatitis, which was spurred by a recent colonoscopy. Thankfully though, the star seems to be getting back to his old self, as he thanked Kris Jenner and enjoyed a day at the beach before getting back to work.

