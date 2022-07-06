ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish Creek, WI

War and Treaty Brings Eclectic Soul Fusion to DCA

By Sam Watson
Door County Pulse
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHusband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty will fill Door Community Auditorium (DCA) with a distinctive fusion of soul, country and rock July 12, 8 pm. Their Fish Creek concert will be one of their first shows back in America after an 11-date European tour. When Michael Trotter and Tanya...

doorcountypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Belle and Sebastian Showcase New Album on ‘Tiny Desk’ Concert Series

Click here to read the full article. Belle and Sebastian appeared on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series, performing four tracks: “Unnecessary Drama,” “Working Boy in New York City,” “Reclaim the Night,” and “Judy and the Dream of Horses.” The band taped the performance live at NPR Music in Washington D.C. last month at the close of their U.S. tour, focusing on three songs from their recent LP, A Bit of Previous. Set closer “Judy and the Dream of Horses,” meanwhile, comes off the group’s 1996 album If You’re Feeling Sinister. Belle and Sebastian released A Bit of Previous, their ninth studio album,...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Guardian

Celebrating Mingus 100 review – awestruck tribute to a jazz genius

This centenary year of Charles Mingus’ birth deserves to be a landmark celebrated everywhere creative music thrives, not just in the jazz world that has lauded him since the 1940s. A composing genius and double bass virtuoso, the LA-raised original disrupted jazz insularity with a repertoire that ran from New Orleans street-struts, to hard-swinging blues and bebop, jazz/classical splicings from Stravinsky, Bartók and Duke Ellington and played and spoken themes echoing his civil-rights campaigning.
MUSIC
NPR

Matthew Shipp Trio, 'World Construct'

Whether through reverence, indoctrination or rote lip service, much is said about the tradition of jazz. In the impressively vast and challenging body of work of NYC-based pianist-composer Matthew Shipp, that tradition remains a crackling, sentient consciousness. The title piece from his latest trio release, "World Construct," is a live-feed experience of Shipp and regular allies, bassist Michael Bisio and drummer Newman Taylor Baker, allowing the music to rise and fall at its own accord. Following an elegiac solo-piano intro, Shipp gradually coaxes, nudges and then releases the rhythm section. Bisio and Baker then return, the trio running through manic changes, ending the performance with an emotional closer that evokes the whispered, conversational early-'60s interplay of pianist Jaki Byard and bassist Charles Mingus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Manny Charlton, Guitarist Who Produced Early Guns N’ Roses Demos, Dead at 80

Manny Charlton, a founding member of the legendary Scottish rock band Nazareth, has died. The guitarist’s death was announced by his grandson, who posted to Facebook the caption “RIP Grandad” without sharing details. The news was confirmed by Nazareth bassist Peter Agnew, who founded Nazareth alongside Charlton, singer Dan McCafferty, and drummer Darrell Sweet in 1968. “When Manny joined, he was the first guy to suggest writing songs of our own,” Agnew told Classic Rock magazine. “We’d never even thought of it ’til then, because they employed you as a human jukebox.” Charlton played on 17 of Nazareth’s albums, shredding charting songs like the rock ballad “Love Hurts” and Everly Brothers cover “Hair of the Dog” before departing for a solo career in 1990, but not before he produced some of Guns N’ Roses’ earliest demos at Axl Rose’s behest. The tracks he oversaw would eventually become the band’s debut album, Appetite for Destruction.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Fish Creek, WI
Stereogum

Mitski’s “Love Me More” Gets A Frenetic-Then-Peaceful Clark Remix

The final advance single from Mitski’s Laurel Hell was “ ,” a poppy new wave track that spent its runtime piling on jittery tension, in part through a dizzying array of synth melodies. Today that song gets a remix from Clark, who at first plays up the frenetic elements in the song and then extracts them altogether, as if all that kinetic energy has finally been exhausted.
MUSIC
papermag.com

Yola on Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Her Album 'Stand for Myself'

There’s no modern musician better equipped to play Sister Rosetta Tharpe than Yola, who transforms into the queer rock ‘n’ roll legend for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. The UK artist’s Hollywood debut follows her 2021 album, Stand for Myself, which Yola will be the first to say has Tharpe’s impact laced throughout. Swinging between guitar-rock and soul, Yola builds off the foundation that Tharpe laid decades ago, with contemporary additions of ’90s Brit-pop and country Americana — "genre-fluid," as she's labeled it.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Trotter
Person
Tanya Blount
Decider.com

‘Pistol’ Episode 4 Recap: Out With The Old Bassist, In With The New

Based on guitarist Steve Jones 2017 autobiography, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, Danny Boyle’s 6-part Hulu series Pistol chronicles the brief explosive career of England’s premier punk band. Rather than play things straight, the series treats its subject matter with an appropriate level of irreverence, eschewing exacting standards of historical correctness and embracing the band’s penchant for sensationalism and for the most part capturing the band’s spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
Taste of Country

Town Mountain Seek Change in New Song, ‘Lines in the Levee’ [Exclusive Premiere]

"What’s a poor country boy to do?" Those words, penned by songwriter Phil Barker, ring throughout Town Mountain's brand new song, "Lines in the Levee," the title track for their latest studio record. Lines in the Levee is out Oct. 7 via New West Records and on Thursday, June 23, the title track and its official music video are premiering exclusively with Taste of Country.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dca#Soul#Treaty#Fusion#War#European#Trotter Blount
Pitchfork

Amplified Guitar

In the trailer for his debut solo record, Amplified Guitar, Mat Ball holds the head of his guitar up against an amplifier as he picks a melancholy tune. The sound that emerges is guttural: A mighty buzz swarms up and creates a cloud around every pluck of the strings. At another point, the Montreal-based musician places his instrument’s head perpendicular to the floor, dragging it across the ground to make the sound wobble. He uses these techniques as ways of shaping the feedback from sustained guitar tones as it grows and changes.
MUSIC
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Iraq
Boomer Magazine

Singing Legend Johnny Mathis Still Touring at 86

Chances are, every time velvet-voiced Johnny Mathis takes center stage during his current US tour, the atmosphere could turn Misty. Some devoted Mathis fans might swoon teary-eyed with waves of emotional nostalgia witnessing the 86-year-old singing icon in person, but many will just dutifully sway to the familiar soothing melodies as the veteran performer delivers his signature ballads such as “Wonderful! Wonderful!,” “Chances Are,” and, of course, his 1959 hit – “Misty.”
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Carlos Santana, 74, Collapses Onstage and Receives ‘Serious Medical Attention’

Carlos Santana, 74, suddenly collapsed onstage at a concert on Tuesday night, July 5. The “Somewhere in Heaven” musician was performing a set at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkson, Michigan, and according to WDIV-TV, medical workers appeared onstage around 10:00 PM local time. Per a Tweet by Fox 2 Detroit reporter Roop Raj, the audience was “asked to pray for him because of a ‘serious medical’ issue.” Carlos Santana’s rep tells HollywoodLife that following the incident, “He is resting and doing very well.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy