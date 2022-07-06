ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Monkeypox cases double in San Francisco in week

KTVU FOX 2
 1 day ago

The number of reported monkeypox cases among San Francisco...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco's tourism upswing creates economic optimism

SAN FRANCISCO - July 4th has come and gone, but many of the visitors to San Francisco are still here. The tourism industry is saying while tourism isn't back to pre-pandemic levels it is on the upswing. While no one likes waiting in long lines, the long line at the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
San Francisco, CA
Health
KTVU FOX 2

Beer theme park in Napa County sparks fears, but may just be stunt

NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

FDA revision allows pharmacists to prescribe COVID treatment pill

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - The Food and Drug Administration on Monday revised its emergency use authorization of Paxlovid, allowing pharmacists to prescribe the anti-viral drug used to treat COVID. Previously, only physicians and COVID test sites were able to prescribe Paxlovid. The drug is meant for people at risk of...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Leandro council approves $20K police retention bonus

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro's City Council on Tuesday adopted a new program for retaining police officers and communication dispatchers. The council approved a retention plan that would give a $20,000 bonus over the next two years to police personnel. The first $10,000 would be paid within a month.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
#Monkeypox#Infectious Diseases#Health Data
KTVU FOX 2

Comcast worker imposter arrested for alleged burglary in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A San Francisco man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Comcast worker to burglarize a residence in San Rafael, Sheriff's deputies said. Authorities received a call from a resident in the Bret Harte area of San Rafael at about 1:00 p.m. on July 4. The resident told the deputies that they saw a suspicious man attempting to enter their house via their Ring security camera, according to the Marin County Sheriff's office.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police officers will remain on San Jose school campuses

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Six months after San Jose's largest school district voted to boot cops off campuses, it quietly brought them back on an individual basis. Now those officers will remain on campuses until June, trustees decided Thursday in a controversial vote. The San Jose Unified School District Board...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

12 San Francisco officers injured responding to fire, large crowd

SAN FRANCISCO - A dozen San Francisco police officers reported minor injuries Tuesday while responding to a fire and a crowd at 24th Street and Harrison Street in the Mission District, according to the police department. Police arrived at the fire burning in the middle of the intersection at 12:39...
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
KTVU FOX 2

Illegal fireworks spark multiple emergency calls

Emergency crews were busy responding to flare-ups all over the Bay Area caused by illegal fireworks. Oakland's hotline set up for residents to report illegal fireworks was full, and people were unable to leave tips.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vegetation fire near Highway 101 in Marin prompts evacuations

MARIN, Calif. - A vegetation fire in Marin forced some residents to evacuate, the sheriff's office said. According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out near the on-ramp to Highway 101. "Door-to-door evacuations are taking place," the sheriff's office said in a tweet around 4:42 p.m. "Deputies...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Vallejo sideshow leaves 2 injured, 1 critical

VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park. Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically. One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another person...

