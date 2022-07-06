Monkeypox cases double in San Francisco in week

Bay Area COVID-19 positivity rate hits 15 percent: How to handle the latest wave. COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge across the Bay Area, driven largely driven by subvariants of Omicron. All nine Bay Area counties are now considered ‘high risk' for the community spread of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to surge across the Bay Area, driven largely driven by subvariants of Omicron. All nine Bay Area counties are now considered ‘high risk' for the community spread of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SAN FRANCISCO - July 4th has come and gone, but many of the visitors to San Francisco are still here. The tourism industry is saying while tourism isn't back to pre-pandemic levels it is on the upswing. While no one likes waiting in long lines, the long line at the...
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco schools oversight committee will discuss next month the expenses involving a controversial mural at George Washington High School. An audit found the district spent $525,000 on attorney fees to try and remove a mural that showed slaves and Native Americans. The money came from...
NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - The Food and Drug Administration on Monday revised its emergency use authorization of Paxlovid, allowing pharmacists to prescribe the anti-viral drug used to treat COVID. Previously, only physicians and COVID test sites were able to prescribe Paxlovid. The drug is meant for people at risk of...
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - San Leandro's City Council on Tuesday adopted a new program for retaining police officers and communication dispatchers. The council approved a retention plan that would give a $20,000 bonus over the next two years to police personnel. The first $10,000 would be paid within a month.
NEW YORK - Joey Chestnut said he feels bad about putting an animal rights protester from Berkeley into a brief chokehold during the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest over the Fourth of July weekend, which was captured in a viral video. "As soon as I grabbed the guy,...
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - A San Francisco man was arrested for allegedly posing as a Comcast worker to burglarize a residence in San Rafael, Sheriff's deputies said. Authorities received a call from a resident in the Bret Harte area of San Rafael at about 1:00 p.m. on July 4. The resident told the deputies that they saw a suspicious man attempting to enter their house via their Ring security camera, according to the Marin County Sheriff's office.
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Six months after San Jose's largest school district voted to boot cops off campuses, it quietly brought them back on an individual basis. Now those officers will remain on campuses until June, trustees decided Thursday in a controversial vote. The San Jose Unified School District Board...
SAN FRANCISCO - A dozen San Francisco police officers reported minor injuries Tuesday while responding to a fire and a crowd at 24th Street and Harrison Street in the Mission District, according to the police department. Police arrived at the fire burning in the middle of the intersection at 12:39...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Three people are in custody in connection with a San Jose homicide in April, which occurred at some type of unsanctioned, pop-up event. Police said they arrested Ricardo Padilla, 26, of Fremont; Jocelyn Velazquez, 28, of San Jose; and Daniel Macias, 31, of Redwood City on June 22.
LOS ALTOS, Calif. - The city of Los Altos is hiring a new police chief. Angela Averiett will take over Aug. 1. She's served more than 25 years in law enforcement, beginning with the Hayward Police Department and has been deputy chief at BART police. She created and ran a...
Emergency crews were busy responding to flare-ups all over the Bay Area caused by illegal fireworks. Oakland's hotline set up for residents to report illegal fireworks was full, and people were unable to leave tips.
MARIN, Calif. - A vegetation fire in Marin forced some residents to evacuate, the sheriff's office said. According to the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the fire broke out near the on-ramp to Highway 101. "Door-to-door evacuations are taking place," the sheriff's office said in a tweet around 4:42 p.m. "Deputies...
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family and friends of the three immigrant men who drowned while rescuing a boy from the delta in Sacramento are hoping to send their bodies back to their native Guatemala. Wendy Rivas of Oakland started a GoFundMe for her father Edwin "Guistillo" Rivas, 57, and his...
OAKLAND, Calif. - As many firefighters feared, the glow of illegal fireworks filled the East Bay skies Monday. A tipline set up by the City of Oakland to report illegal fireworks was too full to leave messages, as the city saw a significant spike in emergency call volume. The Oakland...
SAN FRANCISCO - A 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet while watching fireworks in San Francisco's Bayview District on Monday night, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Underwood Avenue and Ingalls Street. The girl was taken to a hospital after...
VALLEJO, Calif. - Vallejo police said about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow Sunday night near Six Flags Amusement Park. Video posted online shows the chaotic scene where two people were injured, one critically. One man was hit by a car and was hospitalized in critical condition. Another person...
Comments / 0