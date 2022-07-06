ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Copenhagen: Passenger jet safely evacuated after engine fire

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago

A passenger jet was evacuated at the Copenhagen airport Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of the engines, Danish police said.

Everyone left the plane safely and no one was injured as firefighters put out the fire, police said on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was leaving or arriving when the fire started.

“A fire erupted in an engine of a passenger jet that was stopped at the gate. Fire is out. Passengers evacuated. No one injured,” police tweeted.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego's largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

