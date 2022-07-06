Attorney general, Providence police investigate captain, lieutenant in wake of arrest

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office and the Providence Police Department are investigating the conduct of two veteran Providence police officers during the Sunday night arrest of a 21-year-old man.

A video of the arrest posted to YouTube by GoLocalProv appears to show one of the officers slamming Armando Rivas's face onto the pavement.

The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee released a statement Wednesday saying the video shows the officers "using excessive force" and calling for them to be placed on leave pending the investigation.

A police report indicates that Rivas, of Providence, kicked at and punched at Lt. Matthew Jennette and Capt. Stephen Gencarella as they tried to arrest him. The police say Rivas "continually" reached toward his waistband, where they later found he was carrying a serrated knife.

The incident happened at 9:47 p.m. during the city's fireworks show off India Point Park as police were trying to clear cars that had parked in the travel lane of an access road to Route 195 West, according to a Providence police report.

Finding a Jeep Cherokee abandoned in the travel lane, the police waited for about 10 minutes to see if the operator would return before deciding to have it towed, the report filed by Jennette said.

As the tow was being arranged, Rivas approached, was told that his vehicle was being towed, and swore at Jennette before running to the passenger side of the vehicle and getting inside, the police said.

When Jennette told Rivas to get out, Rivas refused, pushed Jennette's arm away and yelled profanities at him, according to the police.

Later, with Rivas in the driver's side of the vehicle, Jennette told Rivas he was under arrest and took hold of Rivas's left arm, but Rivas "flailed wildly attempting to break free," the police said.

Running to the scene, Gencarella also tried to restrain Rivas, who in turn began to "flail, kick and punch at both officers," engaging them in "a standing struggle," the report said.

"Captain Gencarella used a palm heel strike to the head of Rivas in an attempt to cease the struggle," the report said.

A pivot on police discipline in Rhode Island? How officers' bill of rights might change

At that point, Jennette was able to handcuff Rivas's right hand and use an "arm bar takedown technique," which caused both Rivas and Gencarella to fall to the ground together, the report said.

"During this struggle Rivas continually attempted to reach towards his waistband area despite loud verbal commands to comply; this continued when he was on the ground," the report said.

"Captain Gencarella utilized a palm heel strike to the back of Rivas head; this, combined with LT Jennette forcibly removing Rivas’ left hand from his waistband, was needed to place him into handcuffs," the report said.

Black Lives Matter PAC said the officers "violently wrestled Rivas to the ground, forcibly restraining him, and at one point slamming his head into the pavement. Rivas was already in handcuffs and was not visibly resisting his arrest."

The police report said Gencarella later found a knife clipped inside Rivas's waistband.

Rivas was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of simple assault, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty. He was held for arraignment in District Court, Providence.

In 2013, the City of Providence agreed to pay a convicted drug dealer $18,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing Jennette and another officer of violating his rights by subjecting him to an illegal and "humiliating" cavity search.

Jennette remains on regular duty, while Gencarella's status is injured on duty, according to the Providence police. Further details on Gencarella's status were not available.

Black Lives Matter PAC said it is "incredibly disappointed and disheartened by the actions displayed by two high-ranking officers within the Providence Police Department, officers who set an example for their subordinates."

"Unfortunately, time and time again we see officers abusing their power, disproportionately affecting communities of color with little to no repercussions," BLMPAC said.

