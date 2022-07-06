ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Attorney general, Providence police investigate captain, lieutenant in wake of arrest

By Jack Perry, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgPvO_0gWlOMm400

The Rhode Island Attorney General's Office and the Providence Police Department are investigating the conduct of two veteran Providence police officers during the Sunday night arrest of a 21-year-old man.

A video of the arrest posted to YouTube by GoLocalProv appears to show one of the officers slamming Armando Rivas's face onto the pavement.

The Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee released a statement Wednesday saying the video shows the officers "using excessive force" and calling for them to be placed on leave pending the investigation.

A police report indicates that Rivas, of Providence, kicked at and punched at Lt. Matthew Jennette and Capt. Stephen Gencarella as they tried to arrest him. The police say Rivas "continually" reached toward his waistband, where they later found he was carrying a serrated knife.

The incident happened at 9:47 p.m. during the city's fireworks show off India Point Park as police were trying to clear cars that had parked in the travel lane of an access road to Route 195 West, according to a Providence police report.

Finding a Jeep Cherokee abandoned in the travel lane, the police waited for about 10 minutes to see if the operator would return before deciding to have it towed, the report filed by Jennette said.

As the tow was being arranged, Rivas approached, was told that his vehicle was being towed, and swore at Jennette before running to the passenger side of the vehicle and getting inside, the police said.

When Jennette told Rivas to get out, Rivas refused, pushed Jennette's arm away and yelled profanities at him, according to the police.

Later, with Rivas in the driver's side of the vehicle, Jennette told Rivas he was under arrest and took hold of Rivas's left arm, but Rivas "flailed wildly attempting to break free," the police said.

Running to the scene, Gencarella also tried to restrain Rivas, who in turn began to "flail, kick and punch at both officers," engaging them in "a standing struggle," the report said.

"Captain Gencarella used a palm heel strike to the head of Rivas in an attempt to cease the struggle," the report said.

A pivot on police discipline in Rhode Island? How officers' bill of rights might change

At that point, Jennette was able to handcuff Rivas's right hand and use an "arm bar takedown technique," which caused both Rivas and Gencarella to fall to the ground together, the report said.

"During this struggle Rivas continually attempted to reach towards his waistband area despite loud verbal commands to comply; this continued when he was on the ground," the report said.

"Captain Gencarella utilized a palm heel strike to the back of Rivas head; this, combined with LT Jennette forcibly removing Rivas’ left hand from his waistband, was needed to place him into handcuffs," the report said.

Black Lives Matter PAC said the officers "violently wrestled Rivas to the ground, forcibly restraining him, and at one point slamming his head into the pavement. Rivas was already in handcuffs and was not visibly resisting his arrest."

The police report said Gencarella later found a knife clipped inside Rivas's waistband.

Rivas was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of simple assault, one count of resisting arrest and one count of obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty. He was held for arraignment in District Court, Providence.

In 2013, the City of Providence agreed to pay a convicted drug dealer $18,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing Jennette and another officer of violating his rights by subjecting him to an illegal and "humiliating" cavity search.

Jennette remains on regular duty, while Gencarella's status is injured on duty, according to the Providence police. Further details on Gencarella's status were not available.

Black Lives Matter PAC said it is "incredibly disappointed and disheartened by the actions displayed by two high-ranking officers within the Providence Police Department, officers who set an example for their subordinates."

"Unfortunately, time and time again we see officers abusing their power, disproportionately affecting communities of color with little to no repercussions," BLMPAC said.

jperry@providencejournal.com

(401) 277-7614

On Twitter: @jgregoryperry

Be the first to know.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

North Kingstown man charged in Jan. 6 riot set to appear in court in DC

WASHINTON D.C. (WLNE) — A North Kingstown man charged for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riot is set to appear in a Washington, D.C., courtroom Thursday. Bernard Sirr, 47, was arrested after the FBI Boston Division conducted court authorized activity at his home on Knollwood Avenue last week. He was charged in a criminal complaint filed in DC with civil disorder, felony, and related misdemeanor offenses.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket police pull body of Providence man from Seekonk River

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said Thursday that they pulled the body of a 30-year-old Providence man from the Seekonk River. Police said they, along with the fire department, responded to the Pawtucket Town Landing on Taft Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Det. Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis said...
PAWTUCKET, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
1420 WBSM

Cranston Man Arrested After Dartmouth Cement Spill Delays Traffic

DARTMOUTH — A wet cement spill on State Road in Dartmouth on Thursday resulted in delayed traffic and the arrest of the driver who allegedly left the scene. Dartmouth police said that at around 10:46 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to State Road at Arcadia Avenue for reports of a large amount of wet cement in the roadway.
DARTMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

2 Newport men seen in video fighting with police plead not guilty

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Newport men arrested while getting into a physical encounter with police last month appeared in court Wednesday. Dennis Engelson, 22, is facing misdemeanor charges, including obstruction, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Both Engelson, and 22-year-old Christopher Adam, who was also arrested during the incident,...
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Lieutenant General#Attorney General#Jeep
chelseapolice.com

Firearms, Drugs and Money Seized in Early Morning Search Warrants

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police STOP and Violent Fugitive Section, Chelsea Detectives conducted early morning search warrants at two Chelsea Locations. The Search Warrants resulted from CPD Detectives targeting local acts of violence, including a recent armed home invasion. Investigators seized six firearms, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, cash, and other evidence in the morning operation. Four individuals all from Chelsea were taken into custody from 78 Washington Ave. The investigation is on going and more arrests are likely. All four will be arraigned this morning in Chelsea District Court and will face multiple charges.
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC6.com

2 men charged for posting white nationalist posters in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men are facing charges after posting white nationalist recruitment posters in East Providence last month. Stephen Farrea, 32, of Portsmouth and Austin Conti, 26, of Yuma, Arizona, were charged with obstruction of an officer in execution of duty and for violating a city ordinance posting signs to poles.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Police identify victim of fatal Route 1 crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police responded to possible hostage situation involving gun

What appeared to be a serious situation involving a gun and hostages in Fall River on Wednesday turned out to be something much different. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, police responded to Hall Street after a call concerning a possible hostage situation. Once on scene, Officers secured a perimeter around the home.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Dive crews search for swimmer in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said there is an active search for a swimmer near Division Street Bridge in the area of Taft Street in Pawtucket. Several emergency rescue crews including a dive unit searched the area beginning around 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Crews from Massachusetts including North...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Stolen car crashes into Providence home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A stolen car crashed into a home in Providence early Thursday morning. Police responded around 5:30 a.m. to the home on Valley Street. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed a black Honda crashed into that home, leaving behind a gaping hole. Another car...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
826K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy