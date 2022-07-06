ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Made in Abyss’ Season 2: How to Watch, Episode Guide

By Kayla Cobb
 1 day ago
It’s taken five years, but one of the most anticipated cult anime series has returned to television. This week marks the premiere of Made in Abyss Season 2, director Masayuki Kojima and writer Hideyuki Kurata’s adaptation of the manga of the same name. The series revolves around an orphan named Riko, who lives in a town near a giant, strange hole to the center of the Earth known as The Abyss. When Riko discovers proof that her mother has been waiting for her in the depths, Riko and her robot companion Reg set off on a journey that will change them forever.

If you’ve been wondering how you can watch Season 2, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s everything we know about Made in Abyss‘ new season.

When Will Made in Abyss Season 2 Premiere?

Whether you’ve been a fan of this series for years or if you’re brand new to it, now is an exciting time to be a Akihito Tsukushi fan. Season 1 of the anime was first released in July of 2017. However, the series’ English release didn’t happen until January of 2022 when the series premiered on Toonami, Adult Swim’s anime block.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait five years for another season. Season 2 premiered in Japan on Wednesday, July 6. That means you can start watching this new season now.

What Time Will Made in Abyss Season 2 Premiere?

Welcome to the confusing world of time zones. Made in Abyss premiered in Japan on Wednesday, July 6 at at 10:30 p.m. JST (Japan Standard Time). Because of the time differences between Japan and America, that same Season 2 episode was available in the States on Wednesday, July 6 at at 10:30 a.m. ET. You can expect new episodes to be available to stream on Wednesday mornings. But where can you stream them?

How to Watch Made in Abyss Season 2

Though Season 1 got the Adult Swim treatment, Season 2 isn’t there yet. At the moment the only way to watch Made in Abyss Season 2 is through HiDive, a streaming service completely dedicated to anime. What’s that, you say? You don’t have HiDive? Not a problem. Getting a subscription is pretty simple.

HiDive currently offers two membership plans. You can pay $4.99 a month or $47.99 a year and get access to the service’s library of anime and simulcast series. By the way, that membership comes with a 14-day free trial.

Sick of having to keep up with two dozen subscriptions? You can cut out the middle man by subscribing to HiDive through Amazon Channels. That way you can add the channel to your Prime Video subscription. HiDive is also available on both Android and iOS devices as well as on Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablet, and Roku.

Photo: Prime Video

How Many Episodes Are in Made in Abyss Season 2?

This is another mildly confusing hiccup. We know that there will be 12 episodes in this new season. That tidbit was confirmed thanks to Season 2’s Blu-Ray and DVD information. But that’s about all we know about upcoming episodes.

So where does that put us? We know that Season 2, Episode 1 is currently available on HiDive. Also, according to Wikipedia, Episode 2 is expected to be released in Japan next Wednesday, July 13. But whether that next episode or the rest of this season will be simulcast remains a mystery. Decider has reached out to HiDive for clarification and will update this piece if and when they respond.

Is There a Made in Abyss Season 2 Trailer?

There certainly is, and you can watch it above. The official title of this sequel season is Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (Made In Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou). Based on the trailer, it packs the same combination of adventure and soulful emotions as Season 1.

Is Made in Abyss Season 1 on Streaming?

Whether you want to visit a new love or jump aboard this hype train, we have you covered. The first season of Made is Abyss is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. As long as you have an Amazon subscription, you can start watching it without paying anything extra. You also have an option if you’re a cable subscriber thanks to Adult Swim. The animation hub is currently streaming the series. But if you’re a completionist, your best bet is HiDive.

Not only does the streaming service have Season 1 and Season 2’s premiere but it also has all three of the Made in Abyss movies. Those movies are 2019’s Journey’s Dawn and Wandering Twilight as well as 2020’s Dawn of the Deep Soul. By the way, pay special attention to Dawn of the Deep Soul. That movie is the direct predecessor to this new season, so if nothing else, watch that before you press play.

