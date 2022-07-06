ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Rental concerns arise again in Olive Branch, but no action taken

By Toni Lepeska
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYEqZ_0gWlOK0c00
Traffic at Polk Lane and Goodman Road on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Olive Branch. Despite the rise in rental concerns, Olive Branch officials have decided not to make a special registry or rental properties. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

Olive Branch elected officials reopened a discussion Tuesday on creating a residential rental property registry only two weeks after seemingly putting an end to any action.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Serenity Towers’ attorney says many repairs complete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It only took a judge a matter of minutes to tell those representing Serenity Towers that getting things up to code remains a top priority. Thursday, a lawyer representing the subsidized apartments for seniors told the court about the ongoing problems that have plagued the complex for quite some time. He said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County Tax Roll presented to Supervisors

Total assessed valuation in DeSoto County for 2022 rose by more than $141 million, or 6.08 percent, according to Tax Assessor Jeff Fitch. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Fitch provided the preliminary tax roll for 2022 to the board. Fitch said the total assessed value in 2022 was $2,468,462,486, compared to $2,326,935,329 in 2021. That is an increase of $141,527,157.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Cordova Town Hall scheduled and residents asked to attend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A question-and-answer style Cordova Town Hall meeting hosted by Councilwoman Rhonda Logan and Representative Antonio Parkinson will take place Thursday, July 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Colonial Country Club Ballroom. Cordova residents and business owners i9n the area are encouraged to attend...
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven Alderman a big proponent of neighborhood parks

Neighborhood parks will always have a special place in William Jerome’s heart. He fell in love with his wife, Patti, at Phillip Leach Rotary Park in Southaven. His son, Patrick, learned to ride his bike at Central Park and became a civil engineer as a result of watching the large earth moving equipment at work when the park was being constructed.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olive Branch, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Olive Branch, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Society
actionnews5.com

Hernando approves plan for nearly $14M to improve parks

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - The Hernando Board of Alderman approved a plan to invest over $13 million into the park system. The majority of the funding would go toward Renasant Park, which would include $9.5 million into four baseball and four softball fields with parking, lighting and a concession building.
HERNANDO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Litter battle continues in DeSoto County

Laughter shows supervisors latest photos of litter problems on county roads. DeSoto County continues to struggle with litter, as County Director of Environmental Services/Parks and Greenways Ray Laughter showed Supervisors during Tuesday’s regular meeting. Laughter showed Supervisors photographic evidence of what his department is finding along county roads recently....
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Natural gas service expands in Tunica County

TUNICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy will expand its natural gas network in Tunica County by adding more than 20,000 feet to its system. Leaders said gas will be available to more than 55 residences and several businesses that did not previously have access to natural gas. “This is...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#Real Estate Brokerage#Landlord#Mayor
actionnews5.com

Tunica tenant is on month 4 without AC

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Lachad Jackson has been a resident at Bankston Arms Apartments in Tunica, MS, paying his rent at the beginning of each month, he says. During the summer, he says the air conditioning always goes out, but it’s typically fixed within a reasonable time. This year,...
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

Germantown approves beginning of redevelopment of Carrefour Shopping Center

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved plans for Phase 1A of the Carrefour at the Gateway development. The plans are to redevelop the former Carrefour Shopping Center near Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway, revamping the space into a mixed-use center with commercial and office space, residential units and a hotel.
GERMANTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
localmemphis.com

Need home repairs? You could qualify for Shelby County's rehabilitation program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County's Housing and Development Division, also called Develop 901, is looking to reinvest in Shelby County neighborhoods through its rehabilitation program. The program assists homeowners who live in all parts of Shelby County, including Memphis. Applicants can also live in Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Unincorporated...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby County Clerk addresses license plate delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Who’s to blame for a huge backlog of license plate applications in Shelby County?. Tuesday, Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert laid out what she says are problems in her own office. Halbert’s revelations come just weeks after Shelby County leaders voted to send hundreds of...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Arlington church pays MLGW bills for 103

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— An Arlington church donated $40,000 to pay off 103 MLGW customers’ utility bills in the Millington and Arlington areas. Oak Spring Baptist Church donated 10% of its income to Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s Gift of Comfort Program. “It’s just a need we have identified. It doesn’t stop the bleeding, but it does […]
ARLINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Amid sweltering heat, a Mid-South animal shelter is asking for help to buy A/C unit for their kennel, which lacks one

SENATOBIA, Miss — A Mid-South animal shelter needs help purchasing an air conditioning unit for one of their buildings, and they're asking for donations from the community. The Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter said Tuesday that they need as much as $15,000 to purchase a system, and said many of their animals are suffering amid record heat.
SENATOBIA, MS
desotocountynews.com

Treasurer returns $50 million in unclaimed money

Treasurer David McRae announced the State Treasury has returned more than $50 million in unclaimed cash and stock to Mississippi since he took office in 2020. About one in 10 people have unclaimed money, which is free to search for and claim at Treasury.MS.gov. “Rarely is an elected official in...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Mighty 990

County Clerk Candidate: Car Tag Delays, Blame Game Could Have Been Avoided

Thousands of Shelby County residents and businesses continue to suffer extended waits for their license plates. A process that had previously averaged a brief wait in line or a few business days to renew by mail has become a test of patience. Shelby County listeners have told KWAM that the wait to receive a prepaid license plate by mail can takes weeks or months, and people waiting in line may not even get in to renew. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert says her office is playing “catch up,” mailing out about 22,000 new plates last week. Halbert also stated yesterday that the delays are not her fault.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
hottytoddy.com

Bond Denied for Man Charged With Felony Stalking of Oxford Mayor

A Lafayette County Circuit Court judge denied bond Wednesday for a man charged with stalking Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill. Matthew Reardon was arrested on June 28 by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and charged with aggravated stalking. During a first appearance hearing last week, he was initially granted a $10,000...
OXFORD, MS
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy