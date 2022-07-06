ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Hawkeyes launch early access list for the Iowa City NIL Club for fans to join

By Riley Donald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago

The Iowa Hawkeyes football team has unveiled the official early access launch of the Iowa City NIL Club as a members-only group that will allow fans the opportunity to get access to a myriad of perks.

Fans that purchase the $199 digital access pass for the Iowa City NIL Club will enjoy benefits during the 2022 college football season such as meet-and-greets with the team, access to the annual NIL Club members-only tailgate, an online community to engage with the players and access to exclusive player content.

In an effort from a number of current Hawkeyes, this is a great way to support the players while also having them provide quite a bit back to the fans in return. With the change in the collegiate landscape around NIL deals, this is a perfect example of the new rules benefitting both players and fans. Rather than boosters or alumni simply paying players, this allows an inside look at the Hawkeyes and provides fans with a next-level experience to bring them even closer to the team.

Iowa City NIL Club access passes will be available for purchase starting in late July. One of the best parts is that the proceeds for the sales will equally support each team member that chooses to participate. With only 2,000 access passes up for grabs initially, these will move fast as this is a first opportunity to get a unique look into Iowa Hawkeyes football.

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz had mentioned recently that there would be NIL news for the Hawkeyes to pass along soon. Fans now know one piece of that puzzle and how they can continue to support their favorite Hawkeyes and get exclusive access to the program at the same time.

