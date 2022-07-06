ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to northbound 1-29 to close

By Siouxland News
siouxlandnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY, Iowa — A bridge repair project at the I-29/129/U.S. 20 interchange in Sioux City...

siouxlandnews.com

siouxlandnews.com

Outer Drive to close through mid-August

SIOUX CITY, IOWA — Outer Drive between Lewis Boulevard and Highway 75 will be closed beginning next Monday, July 11 until Mid-August. A detour that connects Lewis Boulevard, 46th street, and Highway 75 will be used for both northbound and southbound traffic during the closure. The closure is due...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints Sioux City lawyer as new local district judge

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new judge to hear cases in Woodbury and five other northwest Iowa counties. Robert Tiefenthaler of Sioux City will replace retiring Judge Jeffrey Poulson on the bench in Judicial District 3-B. That covers Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury Counties. Tiefenthaler got...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Drought Continues To Expand In Parts of Northwest Iowa

Washington, DC (KICD) — The weekly draught monitor from USDA does NOT reflect the 2 inches of rain much of our region received Tuesday. The latest map released this morning shows 7 of the counties in the KICD Broadcast area having certain degrees of draught, and all of Osceola and Dickinson Counties now D-0 “abnormally dry.”
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints Robert Tiefenthaler as District Court Judge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new judge to hear cases in Woodbury and five other northwest Iowa counties. Robert Tiefenthaler of Sioux City will replace retiring Judge Jeffrey Poulson on the bench in Judicial District 3B, which covers Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.
SIOUX CITY, IA
#District 3 Office
siouxlandnews.com

Kingsley, Iowa residents under lawn watering ban as drought continues

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Plymouth County has been one of the driest spots in the tri-state region during the summer drought. Now one community in that county is banning lawn watering. The city of Kingsley has issued a full ban on watering lawns, which will remain in effect until further...
KINGSLEY, IA
KCAU 9 News

UnityPoint Health to implement new mask policy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — UnityPoint Health – Sioux City will be issuing a new mask policy starting on July 7. According to a statement from the Marketing Communications Specialist at UnityPoint Health – Sioux City, Leah McInerey, face masks for team members, patients, and visitors over the age of 2 will be required at all facilities..
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's requiring masks at all facilities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Required masking will be going into effect at all UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's facilities on July 7th. A statement from the hospital says, "The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. We are currently experiencing higher levels of COVID-19 and/or other respiratory illnesses throughout our community. At this time, masking is now required for patients and visitors. As a healthcare facility, we are caring for individuals that are sick or have weakened immune systems and we must be more cautious when COVID-19 levels are higher in our community."
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

COVID cases rising in tri-state area, Siouxland District Health monitoring

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over the last couple of months, the tri-state area has seen a gradual increase in new COVID cases. Gatherings throughout the holiday weekend may have a role in the continued increases in COVID cases down the line. However, the Siouxland District Health Department believes that since medical professionals know more about how to deal with the virus, people won't need to revert back to how things were in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Fire hold hydrant party to keep Siouxlanders cool

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue did its best to help keep folks in Siouxland cool during the summer heat, by throwing a hydrant party Tuesday afternoon, July 5th, in Pulaski Park. The party included a tour of a Sioux City fire engine and lessons on fire...
SIOUX CITY, IA

