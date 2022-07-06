Ramp from westbound U.S. 20 to northbound 1-29 to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Required masking will be going into effect at all UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's facilities on July 7th. A statement from the hospital says, "The health and safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. We are currently experiencing higher levels of COVID-19 and/or other respiratory illnesses throughout our community. At this time, masking is now required for patients and visitors. As a healthcare facility, we are caring for individuals that are sick or have weakened immune systems and we must be more cautious when COVID-19 levels are higher in our community."

