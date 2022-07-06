Pompeaniversary! Bob Pompeani celebrates 40 years at KDKA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As everyone knows, Pittsburgh is one of the best sports towns in America, and for the past 40 years, KDKA-TV has been fortunate to have Bob Pompeani bring coverage of those sporting events to our viewers.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., we will celebrate Pompeani's legendary career by airing "Pompeaniversary: 40 Years at KDKA."

The show will air on KDKA-TV and live stream on KDKA's streaming channel, CBS News Pittsburgh.

"Pompeaniversary" will look back on the major highlights from Bob's unparalleled career, including covering three Super Bowls, reporting on the Olympic Games from Japan and anchoring coverage from five Penguins Stanley Cup championships.

We also will feature his tireless work in the community, helping local charities raise millions of dollars.

KDKA-TV viewers also have become familiar with Bob's life off-camera, and we'll relive some memorable moments that many have forgotten, including some lighthearted and hilarious times.

KDKA-TV anchor Ken Rice and KDKA anchor/reporter Rich Walsh will host the show and will be joined by Bob as the three KDKA veterans look back on an incredible career that has made "Pomp" Pittsburgh's preeminent sports television talent.

Also, joining the show will be some of the biggest local and national sports personalities sharing their heartfelt messages with Bob.