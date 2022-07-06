ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Pompeaniversary! Bob Pompeani celebrates 40 years at KDKA

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0blTi6_0gWlNSrP00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As everyone knows, Pittsburgh is one of the best sports towns in America, and for the past 40 years, KDKA-TV has been fortunate to have Bob Pompeani bring coverage of those sporting events to our viewers.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m., we will celebrate Pompeani's legendary career by airing "Pompeaniversary: 40 Years at KDKA."

The show will air on KDKA-TV and live stream on KDKA's streaming channel, CBS News Pittsburgh.

"Pompeaniversary" will look back on the major highlights from Bob's unparalleled career, including covering three Super Bowls, reporting on the Olympic Games from Japan and anchoring coverage from five Penguins Stanley Cup championships.

We also will feature his tireless work in the community, helping local charities raise millions of dollars.

KDKA-TV viewers also have become familiar with Bob's life off-camera, and we'll relive some memorable moments that many have forgotten, including some lighthearted and hilarious times.

KDKA-TV anchor Ken Rice and KDKA anchor/reporter Rich Walsh will host the show and will be joined by Bob as the three KDKA veterans look back on an incredible career that has made "Pomp" Pittsburgh's preeminent sports television talent.

Also, joining the show will be some of the biggest local and national sports personalities sharing their heartfelt messages with Bob.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Saturday declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday has been declared Bob Pompeani Day in Allegheny County. The honor was presented by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald Thursday afternoon.Not only does the accomplishment immortalize Bob's four-decade career at KDKA, but it's also a symbol of his hard work, his sense of community and his strong dedication to and love of Pittsburgh sports and all of Pittsburgh.On Saturday, the celebration continues with our special Pompeaniversary. We'll take a look back at the highlights of his career and coverage, including Super Bowls, Olympic games, Stanley Cups and more. It's at 7:30 on KDKA and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

KDKA reporter leaving Pittsburgh for Denver

KDKA reporter/anchor Amy Wadas is leaving her hometown station for a new adventure in the Rocky Mountains. Wadas announced Monday on social media that July 14 would be her last day with KDKA-TV, which hired her in 2014. “This was one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever had to make,”...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: July 7, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topics.Little Nicky's ItalianBlue Bunny Paid Time Off ContestCinema In The ParksBackyard at 8th and PennDoobie Brothers Concert TicketsPittsburgh MagazineBB and Bur BakeryPTL Social Media:FacebookInstagramTwitter
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Country station Y108 hires new morning show host

Audacy Inc. knew it would have a hard time finding a successor to popular WDSY-FM (Y108) morning show host “Stoney” Richards when he departed last December. And the company was right. Now, after a six-month search, Y108 has its new host. Audacy announced Thursday, it has hired country...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka#Cbs Sports#Olympics#Television#Stanley Cup#Hockey#Kdka Tv#Cbs News Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA gets look into how Amazon's Pittsburgh facilities prepare for Prime Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Millions of items are expected to be ordered next week through Amazon's Prime Day. The massive deals will run next Tuesday and Wednesday. Our area sees some of the most packages compared to other markets on the continent.  In a KDKA exclusive, we went to see how they are preparing for the influx of orders in our area and if any supply chain or worker shortages are impacting them.  Minutes after you hit send, an employee will grab your order and start the "journey of the package." The fulfillment center out near the Pittsburgh International Airport has...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Cloudy but mostly dry start to the weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunny to start the day with humidity levels in the low to moderate range.  Cloud cover will start to arrive before noon gets here. Expect a cloudy afternoon with winds out of the northwest at around 5mph. Our next system arrives this evening and lasts through Saturday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMost of today will be dry with rain showers arriving after 8 p.m. It appears it is going to take some time before rain is anything other than light due to the large spread in temperature and dew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police start weekly briefings for more transparency

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police have started weekly briefings on current cases in an effort to bring more transparency to investigations. One of the topics discussed Thursday was the number of homicides the city has seen so far this year compared to this time last year and how those investigations are progressing. "We do our part and our part is we try to take the most violent offenders we can and get them off the street," said Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford.Gun violence has plagued the city of Pittsburgh, worrying the community who is looking toward law enforcement for answers. Police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Excuses Bar & Grille on South Side to close

There will be no more excuses. And that was sad news to hear for the people who patronize this popular South Side bar. Excuses Bar & Grille will turn out the lights one final time for last call on July 17. After 34 years along Carson Street on Pittsburgh’s South...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm and muggy afternoon on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The sunshine is out for this afternoon! However, it will be warm and muggy again with highs in the mid-80s. There is a small chance for an isolated shower/storm to pop up this evening, but we should be mainly dry. Better rain chances stay south of here. Overnight, clouds increase and lows dip down in the low to mid-60s.WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosTomorrow will be a wet day with scattered showers/storms starting in the afternoon and lasting through the evening. We may see some gusty winds and heavy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

How the Strip District gay bar Lucky’s has survived construction and cultural shifts

The Real Luck Café, known by most folks as “Lucky’s,” may be the most aptly named bar in Pittsburgh. In 2019, the Pittsburgh Planning Commission approved a new development located next door to the gritty Strip District gay bar at 1519 Penn Ave. The developer’s plans included buying Lucky’s to make it simpler and cheaper to demolish the adjacent seven-story former cold storage structure (known as the Wholey’s fish building).
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Steelers legends are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Vice President Art Rooney Jr. and former coach Buddy Parker are semifinalists in the seniors and coach/contributor categories for the Class of 2023.Rooney was previously the Steelers' personnel director from 1965-86. The team won four Super Bowls while he was the director of personnel. Parker coached the Steelers from 1957-64, compiling a record of 104-75-9.They were two of the 54 seniors, coaches and contributors named as semifinalists on Thursday by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.The committees will next name 12 seniors and 12 coaches/contributors as finalists. Those results will be announced on July 27.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Founder's daughters revive Tropical Bungalow restaurant in Hempfield

Tom Papinchak said the smoothie was relatively new to Western Pennsylvania when he started selling the fruity concoction in the mid-1990s, first from a mobile thatched-roof kiosk and then at his Tropical Bungalow kiosks in Westmoreland Mall, downtown Pittsburgh and The Galleria in Johnstown. About 10 years later, he moved...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Hot and muggy Wednesday ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another hot and muggy day ahead with highs in the mid-80s and dewpoints in the 60s/70s. Mostly cloudy skies today with the small chance for some afternoon/evening showers or storms. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSkies remain dry overnight but cloudy with lows around 70°. Tomorrow will be another similar day with highs in the mid-80s and high humidity levels. Clouds will stick around with some breaks of sunshine, but it'll remain very muggy. There is another small chance some pop-up showers or storms could form in the afternoon.On...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Isolated storms possible on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From a forecaster's perspective, yesterday was a lot of fun.  First off, the best news I can give is that we had no severe weather throughout the day. No storm reports came in either. Model data was horrid yesterday with nothing in agreement on what to expect.  On top of that, each individual model performed poorly when it comes to what they were showing and what actually occurred.  This meant a number of wildly different forecasts for the day depending on where you get your forecast from.  WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays |...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
59K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy