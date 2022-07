Delores Marie Wood, age 91, passed away at Girlie’s Manor in Cross Plains on Saturday, July 2, 2022. She was born in Sauk City on Oct. 29 1930 to the late Arnold and Alma (Blum) Werla. She was united in marriage to Maynard C. “Woody” Wood on Aug. 17, 1950; he preceded her in death on Sep 7, 2008. Together they owned and operated Woods Restaurant and Dance Hall in the Roxbury Township. She love to garden, clip coupons, cook for a crowd, play euchre and take long rides with Woody and dance the night away.

