ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Cañon City to host 2022 ACA Open Canoe Slalom Nationals this weekend

By Carie Canterbury
Daily Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community is invited to cool off by the river this weekend while watching the 2022 ACA Open Canoe Slalom Nationals at Centennial Park. The contest will be from about 9 a.m to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the whitewater slalom course on the Arkansas River. Sunday’s...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Record

Artist Tony Pachak to be featured artist at Greenstone Artworks

Pueblo artist Tony Pachak is the featured artist at Greenstone Artworks in Westcliffe during July with a reception for the artist from 12-7 p.m. July 9. Pachak will demonstrate and discuss his techniques during the reception. His demo happens during the Second Saturday Arts & Eats art walks on Westcliffe’s west end. Pachak works primarily in oil, creating representational paintings of wildlife and the nature around them. An accomplished artist, he has exhibited in other galleries, art shows and prestigious art exhibitions such as the annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off introducing new events to combat rising costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This year, the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off will run from Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5 in Memorial Park with brand new events. An event called “Balloons, Bites, and Brews” will be offered on the field at Memorial Park during Saturday and Sunday afternoon. From 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be discounted items from vendors and a beer garden. There is also a 5k run being offered on Sunday, Sept. 4, and registration for that event is open now. Lastly, the event now provides an exclusive opportunity called “The Lift Off Lounge.” This provides the public with the chance to buy a $115 ticket that allows them access to the sponsors’ tent and includes food, drinks and VIP parking.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canon City, CO
Government
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Durango, CO
City
Centennial, CO
City
Cañon City, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Buena Vista, CO
City
Salida, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KXRM

A new study finds where inmates in Colorado prisons call home

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition and the Prison Policy Initiative (PPI) released a new report that provides an in-depth look at where inmates in Colorado state prisons come from. Using redistricting data, the report found that the largest number of imprisoned people in Colorado come...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aca#Arkansas River#Canoe Slalom Nationals
coloradosprings.com

Music festival southwest of Colorado Springs features award-winning bluegrass, Americana bands

Get quiet enough this weekend and you just might hear the strains of bluegrass and Americana wafting over from the Wet Mountain Valley. Track it to its source and you’ll find a circus tent in Bluff and Summit Park, at the west end of Main Street in Westcliffe, about 90 minutes southwest of Colorado Springs, where the annual High Mountain Hay Fever Bluegrass Festival sets up shop. This year’s event is Thursday through Sunday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KKTV

Body recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A body was recovered from Lake Pueblo on Thursday, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The death could mark the 23rd drowning in Colorado this year. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is still awaiting a cause of death from the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. Rangers...
PUEBLO, CO
Westword

Rural Schools in Colorado Taking Security Into Their Own Hands

Cindy Bear, superintendent of the Park County School District, has always considered safety her top priority for the five public and three charter schools in her district. And for a long time, she says, their security systems were not adequate. The process of calling dispatch in order to get in...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Great Colorado Payback: More than $64 million in unclaimed property for Colorado Springs alone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You may have unclaimed property and you don’t even know it. The Colorado Department of Treasury is trying to get the word out about the “Great Colorado Payback.” The program is run through Colorado’s Unclaimed Property Division. Just in the City of Colorado Springs alone, there are 576,662 claims available, representing $64,930,768 in cash, 433 tangibles from safety deposit boxes, and 36,731,451 shares available. Essentially, the program’s purpose is to get lost or forgotten assets back to their rightful owners. The organization holding the original obligation is required to make every effort to contact the owner and establish activity. If they are not able to make contact, that asset is reported to the state of the owner’s last known address.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reporting that another person has died at Lake Pueblo. According to CPW, rangers responded to a report of a missing person off North Sailboard beach late Thursday afternoon. Park Manager Joe Stadterman and his team raced to the beach by boat, arriving at 4:37 p.m., within six minutes of the call for help.
PUEBLO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy