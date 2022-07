Once you’ve dialed in the big-ticket items—tent, sleep systems, stove—you can start to look at really customizing your setup with camping accessories. But with dozens and dozens of outdoor products available in every conceivable category from portable fire pits to rocking chairs to slippers, it can be hard to know where to start. The Outdoor Life gear team and contributors have been testing some of the biggest categories in camping over the last several months. Now, I’ve narrowed down a list of the best camping accessories from those tests that are available today:

HOBBIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO