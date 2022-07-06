ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Woman accused in hammer attack won't be jailed while awaiting trial

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 1 day ago

Note to readers: The Las Cruces Sun-News sometimes omits a defendant's name. We do this because, even though the story is of public interest, we do not intend to follow the case through the judicial system. It would be unfair to the defendant to name them and not follow their case.

LAS CRUCES – A judge released a woman accused of hitting another woman with a claw hammer after he said prosecutors failed to prove the woman should be jailed.

Police accused a 41-year-old woman of one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. After police arrested her on June 30, prosecutors at the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office filed a motion requesting a judge keep the woman in jail until her case resolves.

In an affidavit, Sgt. Ricardo Porras of the Las Cruces Police Department wrote that the incident occurred June 29. Porras provided statements from the victim and the 41-year-old woman in his affidavit.

The victim said she and the 41-year-old woman panhandled together before the incident. After collecting money, the victim said the two women returned to a hotel on the 2100 block of West Picacho. The victim told Porras they were staying in the room. She added others frequently came in and out of the room. When the two returned, the 41-year-old woman accused the victim of stealing personal belongings.

According to Porras' affidavit, the 41-year-old woman confirmed to police her allegation that her friend had stolen belongings. The 41-year-old woman told Porras the victim stole money, a lighter, and fentanyl pills. The victim told Porras that the 41-year-old woman pulled out a claw hammer. The victim said the 41-year-old woman struck her twice. The victim said the woman hit her on her left hand and the top of her head.

Porras wrote that the 41-year-old woman admitted to hitting the woman's hand but denied hitting the woman's head. Porras also noted that the victim's injuries were consistent with being struck by a hammer. Porras added that police discovered a claw hammer in the 41-year-old woman's purse when they detained her last week.

After her arrest, prosecutors sought to keep the woman jailed. However, in their pretrial detention motion, prosecutors said evidence suggesting the 41-year-old woman committed the crime was convincing. Specifically, prosecutors pointed out that police discovered the hammer when they detained her.

"Coupled with the allegations in this case, the evidence further demonstrates that the defendant kept the hammer to inflict serious injury to anyone she came into contact with who rubbed her the wrong way," prosecutors wrote in the pretrial detention motion.

Prosecutors also pointed to the woman's living situation as a reason to detain her indefinitely. They said the 41-year-old woman listed a Las Cruces shelter as her current mailing residence. They added that the 41-year-old woman was also unemployed. Lastly, prosecutors said that the 41-year-old woman failed to appear for a hearing five times from 2015 to 2016.

Ultimately, 3rd Judicial District Judge Conrad Perea said in an order that prosecutors did prove the woman was dangerous. However, Perea also found that there were conditions of release that could ensure the 41-year-old woman came to court and mitigate the chance that she might harm others. Perea ordered her not to contact the victim and not to return to the hotel where the incident occurred. In addition, Perea granted the woman an unsecured bond, meaning she'd only have to pay the bond if she violated her release conditions.

Justin Garcia covers public safety for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com .

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Woman accused in hammer attack won't be jailed while awaiting trial

