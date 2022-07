BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the second year in a row, Baltimore City’s YouthWorks program helped find a summer job for every candidate who filled out an application, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Tuesday. This year, the employment initiative helped connect more than 6,700 people ages 14 to 21 with a summer job, a 6-percent increase compared to last year’s enrollment in the program, according to figures provided by the mayor’s office. “We are excited to see so many of our young people gaining valuable experience and learning important life skills through YouthWorks,” Scott said. “This is an incredible opportunity for them to not...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO