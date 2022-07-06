Dead & Company concert at SPAC canceled

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Dead & Company concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been canceled. The announcement was made around 3 p.m., about four hours before the show was supposed to begin.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s Dead & Company concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center is canceled,” said SPAC officials on the website and Facebook page.

John Mayer, a member of Dead & Company, posted on his Instagram story about the show cancellation , saying that his father is in the hospital.

“This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care,” said Mayer. “He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can’t play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs.”

Officials said tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster or Live Nation will automatically be refunded. Tickets not purchased online can be refunded at the point of purchase.

Dead & Company draws large crowds to SPAC when they visit. On Wednesday morning, the New York State Park Police announced they were expecting heavy traffic in and around Saratoga Springs and Saratoga Spa State Park for the nearly sold-out show.

The band consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. They have no studio albums but do have live recordings of their songs online.

Dead & Company posted on Twitter about the cancellation and said that their remaining tour dates are unaffected. Police are still expecting heavy traffic for Morgan Wallen on Thursday and Dave Matthews Band on Friday and Saturday.

