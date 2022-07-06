ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Dead & Company concert at SPAC canceled

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGQbK_0gWlLvKm00

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Dead & Company concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been canceled. The announcement was made around 3 p.m., about four hours before the show was supposed to begin.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s Dead & Company concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center is canceled,” said SPAC officials on the website and Facebook page.

John Mayer, a member of Dead & Company, posted on his Instagram story about the show cancellation , saying that his father is in the hospital.

Heavy traffic expected for nearly sold-out SPAC concerts

“This morning, my father suffered a medical emergency and was transported to the ER where he received much-needed and great care,” said Mayer. “He is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures, but as you can understand, I have to stay in NYC and can’t play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs.”

Officials said tickets purchased online through Ticketmaster or Live Nation will automatically be refunded. Tickets not purchased online can be refunded at the point of purchase.

Music lineup announced for Troy’s River Festival

Dead & Company draws large crowds to SPAC when they visit. On Wednesday morning, the New York State Park Police announced they were expecting heavy traffic in and around Saratoga Springs and Saratoga Spa State Park for the nearly sold-out show.

The band consists of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. They have no studio albums but do have live recordings of their songs online.

Mechanicville Family Day returning after 2-year hiatus

Dead & Company posted on Twitter about the cancellation and said that their remaining tour dates are unaffected. Police are still expecting heavy traffic for Morgan Wallen on Thursday and Dave Matthews Band on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Morgan Wallen fans spend hundreds on concert tickets

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It seems like the whole Capital Region is excited for the country music star Morgan Wallen’s sold-out concert at the Saratoga Preforming Arts Center. Some fans are spending their whole paychecks for tickets. “I think it’s one of those things that when a star becomes big enough — people will […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Cancel SPAC Show Due To Unforeseen Circumstances

Dead & Company will not perform as planned tonight, July 6th, at Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, NY. The Grateful Dead offshoot announced just after 3 p.m. ET that the show was canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Later in the afternoon, John Mayer posted that his father suffered a “medical emergency” and that is why he cannot play tonight’s show in Saratoga Springs. The vocalist/guitarist noted that “he is now fairly stable and will continue to undergo some procedures.”
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

2022 Music Haven Concert Series

Central Park in Schenectady, New York is ready, once again, to come alive for the summer, as Music Haven kicks-off its 32nd season of “traveling the world one concert at a time.” The much-heralded concert and event series will feature high caliber national and international touring artists, plus some theater and film, in its ambitious comeback season.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
New York City, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Government
Saratoga Springs, NY
Entertainment
NEWS10 ABC

GEM Fest returning to Glens Falls this weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory is hosting a huge amount of music in and around a single building. It’s the Glens Falls Entertainment & Music Festival’s second year at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory – its 6th year overall – and the “gems” are ready to be back.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga teacher busts a move on national TV show

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A teacher in Saratoga Springs is gaining attention on social media for his dance moves. Last week he appeared on “Dancing with Myself,” a new dance competition television show from Shakira. Josh Johnson grew up breakdancing in the eighties. The local teacher says he perfected his dance moves on the […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
Person
John Mayer
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Jeff Chimenti
Person
Mickey Hart
Person
Bob Weir
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive TV Star Spotted Hanging Out in Hudson Valley Bar

There's been another celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. This comedic actor is reportedly seen there quite often. The Hudson Valley region has been earning the nickname of "The New Hollywood" to people who work in the film industry. It sounds crazy to those of us who live here but it is true by many accounts. Film and television production has been rampant in the area and that means some big-name celebrities are experiencing the local scene.
HUDSON, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany Eatery Made Famous By Celebrity Chef To Close Forever

It's been a hard year for Capital Region foodies. Between COVID, a post-pandemic slump, supply chain issues, and rising inflation, so many beloved favorites have shuttered their doors permanently in the last few months. Sadly, another Albany standard has announced it will be closing down for good. If you enjoyed...
ALBANY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Who’s on when at Warrensburg Summer Concert Series

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s no secret that the village of Lake George is full of music in the summertime. A few miles northwest, away from the Queen of American Lakes and further into the Adirondacks, the town of Warrensburg has its own summer lineup already underway. The...
WARRENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spa#Saratoga Spa State Park#Concert#Performing#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Dead Company
NEWS10 ABC

Enjoy food, entertainment at Chatham SummerFest on July 9

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chatham SummerFest is returning with food, vendors, and entertainment on Saturday, July 9. The event made its return in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual celebration is held on the Saturday after the Fourth of July. The Chatham...
CHATHAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

‘SlaterDays’ bring slate work to the public eye

GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Slate Valley Museum is launching a new event series focusing on the many skills that fueled the region’s slate industry over the course of the past 180 years. The first in the new “Slater-Day” Second Saturday series will premiere on Saturday, July 9.
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

National Park presents Saratoga Ethnohistorical Study, July 12

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Initial research from the Saratoga Ethnohistorical Study will be presented on Tuesday, July 12 at 7 p.m., at the Brookside Museum, Charlton Street in Ballston Spa. In 2018, Saratoga National Historical Park received funds to produce an Ethnohistorical Study of the Saratoga area. The research...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
NEWS10 ABC

‘The Next Generation’ stars coming to ‘Trekonderoga’

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ticonderoga is known for its local history, including its historic fort. In recent years, it has also become known for something else. The “Star Trek: The Original Series” Set Tour brings a little bit of outer space to the northern Lake George town – and this summer, it’s giving a nod to the next generation.
TICONDEROGA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

I Ruined Someone’s July 4th Fireworks Display…

This was not one of my brightest moments. And for the record, this does not tie in with yesterday's article. No, I did not take revenge!. I haven't had the greatest luck with fireworks over the years. One year when I was really young, a cousin was setting off fireworks for a family BBQ, and some sparks wizzed by my head, singing my hair. I looked like I had some weird fade on the right side of my head. That experience made me terrified of fire works for a few years. I remember my first trip to Disney World and watching the fireworks at Ebcot. My parents thought I was going to love it. Instead, I wanted to take cover because I was afraid of getting singed again. Later in life, once I got over that fear, we were lighting off some fireworks when the stand fell and pointed right at us. We all got out of the way before anything could fire in our direction, but it was still scary nonetheless. Needless to say, I don't have a great track record with fireworks. I think one of my dimmest moments; however, happened a couple years ago where I ruined one family's fireworks display altogether.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, July 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Good Thursday morning! And what a beautiful day it will be, according to Meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie. How will you spend this gem?. Today’s five things to know include a Ballston Spa teacher being accused of sexually abusing minors, a bummer of a cancellation hours before Dead & Company was set to perform in Saratoga, and a mass arrest for gun charges in Saratoga County.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy