Joel “Joe” M. Schambow

Robert R. “Bob” Bonjour, age 78 of Lamont, WI passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at his home in Lamont with his family by his side. He was born May 4, 1944 in Gratiot, WI the son of James and Mable (Noble) Bonjour. Bob grew up in Mineral Point, WI, where he graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1962. After high school, Bob was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged and returning home, Bob married Nancy Leigh in 1968 and started their family in Blanchardville, WI. In 1978 Bob and his family moved to Argyle where he began working at Argyle Industries as a water pump supervisor for many years. In 1986, Bob and Nancy separated. In 1991, Bob was united in marriage to Kay Klais at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. In 1993, Bob and Kay moved to rural Lamont where they have resided since.

MINERAL POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO