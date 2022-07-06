Commissioners hold June 21 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on June 21, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Ty Pell. Commissioner Moore and Commissioner Ward joined the session through teleconference. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Bill Ryan via teleconference. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending June 17, 2022.

The board discussed the following issues: Commissioner Ward held a teleconference with Steve Potoczak, Delta Consultants, to discuss an issue with Federal grant drawdown issues due to the retirement of the DUNS# program. The County has applied for a Unique Entity ID (UEI#) and is working with the Secretary of State’s office to resolve an application issue. Mr. Potoczak advised the grant was awarded under a DUNS# and will continue to work with the federal government for release of grant funds under the DUNS# program.

Human Resources Director Kayla Bowman discussed with the board a teleconference with EMS employee Christie Erkenbrecher. Ms. Erkenbrecher had requested a copy of the Commissioner’s minutes from the June 6, 2022 meeting, which were emailed to her. She also asked to be placed on the agenda for June 21, 2022 meeting; however due to a conflict, was asked to attend the June 27, 2022 meeting. Ms. Erkenbrecher declined. She was informed to notify the Clerk if she wished to be added to the agenda at a later date.

Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following issues: Annual contracts for approval; Obsolete equipment-posted to website.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a service agreement with High Efficiency Products to provide maintenance and repair to the heating and cooling system at Adams County Department of Job and Family Services as recommended by Director Angela Richmond.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into a vendor agreement between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Peebles Food Mart as recommended by Angela Richmond.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a vendor agreement between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Community Fuels as recommended by Angela Richmond.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a vendor agreement between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Seaman Food Mart as recommended by Angela Richmond.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve a contract between Adams County Board of Commissioners through Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and David Wilson for IV-D Administrative Hearing Officer in the amount of $30,000.00 for hearing officer services from July 2022 through June 30, 2023 as recommended by Angela Richmond.

Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese met with the board to discuss the following issues:

Fair schedule for EMS staffing; EMT class complete; applications to be submitted for new hire; Station #400- Air conditioning issues; will work out of neighboring stations until issue can be resolved; Serpent Mound Summer Solstice Event- EMS provided contracted coverage; no issues.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adams County Training Center- Recent storms brought down trees which were not county trees nor on county property; Adams County Airport- Package plant updates- Tanks being drained, cleaned and inspected; brush and growth being removed from lines.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Manchester Bi-Lo Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to authorize Commissioner Pell to sign the Disbursement, Status of Funds and Progress Reports for the Groom’s General Store Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant Project as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson.

Director Dan Wickerham, Adams Brown Community Partnership, met with the board to discuss the agenda for the ABCAP board meeting scheduled for June 21, 2022 Mr. Wickerham stated the current mileage reimbursement rate for employees is $.35/mile. Due to increased fuel costs, the board will be asked to increase the amount to $.50/mile. Also discussed were the election results for the ABCAP board in which all incumbents retained their board seats.

The board held a teleconference with Steve Chaney to discuss interest in the Maintenance Supervisor position. Mr. Chaney discussed his background and experience and will submit a resume to the board. Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip will schedule a tour with Mr. Chaney to view the buildings and grounds and further discuss the responsibilities of the position.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve Drawdown Request #9 in the amount of $363,209.78 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Pell to sign on behalf of the county.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve Drawdown Request #10 in the amount of $54,073.31 for FAA Grant 3-39-0112-012-2021 for Alexander Salamon Airport and authorize Commissioner Pell to sign on behalf of the county.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.