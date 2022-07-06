ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals announce $4.50 ticket flash sale

By Meghan McKinzie
KMOV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals are partnering with Budweiser to celebrate Yadier Molina and Adam Wainright’s careers...

www.kmov.com

FOX 2

Jay retires in St. Louis, hosting charity event

Former Cardinals and recently retired baseball player Jon Jay is hosting a fundraiser this Sunday. Jay has started a new local foundation, the Jay Family Foundation to benefit local youth. Jay reflects on his time with the Cardinals. He played in St. Louis from 2010-15. In retirement, Jay has moved to the area, his wife […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
maryville.edu

Maryville’s Esports Team Wins Second Gateway Legends Trophy

Maryville’s League of Legends Esports Team won the second annual Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational, marking back-to-back tournament titles for the Saints. The event brought together eight collegiate teams and eight high school teams competing in separate brackets for a chance to be crowned winners. Live gameplay took place inside Ballpark Village as part of a multiday Fourth of July celebration, hosted by Fair St. Louis.
MARYVILLE, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Newly Announced: Moneybagg Yo, Amanda Shires, Murphy's Law and More

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! Click through and start planning ahead. And as always, here's your obligatory COVID safety warning: Be sure to check with the venues before you make plans to head to any of these shows, as the virus is still circulating and safety measures vary from venue to venue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Waffle manufacturer coming to Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS – A waffle products manufacturer is coming to Hazelwood. Marson Foods, based in Carson City, Nevada, said they will lease 147,000 square feet at 1590 Tradeport Drive within the Hazelwood Trade Port. “The St. Louis area and community has always had a special place in my heart,” Dave Marson, Founder and CEO of […]
HAZELWOOD, MO
feastmagazine.com

Explore a bevy of food trucks in one Cottleville spot this summer with Frankie Martin’s Garden

The newest food truck garden from the team behind 9 Mile Garden, Frankie Martin’s garden, is now open on the former homestead of the eponymous Cottleville, Missouri, resident. Martin was known around town for driving his John Deere tractor everywhere and his mean coleslaw recipe that is still served at local fish fries today. In addition to a range of food trucks offering everything from sliders to salads, you’ll find a wine and whiskey bar located in Martin’s original home and a parking lot specifically for golf carts. “One of my primary things [I consider], aside from just overall quality, is diversity of the lineup and representing different cuisines,” managing partner Brian Hardesty says. “It’s very important to me to be as diverse as possible.”
COTTLEVILLE, MO
KMOV

St. Louis Proud: Sunflowers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation said the sunflowers will be in bloom this month. One north St. Louis County field of flowers is bringing in visitors from across the area. News 4′s Paige Hulsey takes us there on this edition of St. Louis Proud.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Brewbound.com

Busch Family Brewing and Distilling Announce Two New Brews

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Attention beer fans! The much anticipated launch of two new beers created by an heir of the Busch Family legacy is here. Busch Family Brewing & Distilling Company is proud to announce that Adolphus German Style Pilsner and Gussie Bavarian Lager are now available at select pubs and restaurants in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Greek restaurant in Clayton to close

CLAYTON, Mo. — A family-owned Greek restaurant in Clayton will close its doors permanently after service Saturday, its owners announced on social media. Katerina's Greek Restaurant said Monday in a Facebook post, "Dearest friends. We are sorry to announce Katerina's Greek Restaurant will permanently close at the end of day Saturday July 9th. It's been our pleasure to serve you and your family and friends."
KMOV

Serendipity Ice Cream now open in The Grove

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - With temperatures skyrocketing, owner Beckie Jacobs says it’s the perfect time to open the doors to the new location of Serendipity Ice Cream. The long-time St. Louis favorite closed its doors in Webster Groves at the end of last year. Their new shop in The Grove in St. Louis City is a much larger location and Jacobs says they can’t wait to add additional flavors plus boozy options. The shop will also eventually open earlier in the day, serving up coffee, pastries and bagels.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

The “Toklahoma” was voted Best Burger in the St. Louis area

The people have spoken and they have voted the TOKLAHOMA burger as the best burger in St. Louis, so what exactly is this Toklahoma burger and where can you get one asap?. According to the readers of stlmag.com, they have chosen the Toklahoma Burger from Hi Point Drive-In as the reader's choice winner for the best burger in St. Louis this year. The Toklahoma beat out two other finalist burgers from Joey B's and Mac's Local Eats, on the website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

$391K jackpot won at Berkeley gas station

BERKELEY, Mo. – A lucky lottery player ended up with a $391,000 jackpot prize at a Berkeley gas station. An Alta Convenience Store location in the 8600 block of Airport Road sold the winning ticket for the Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash game. The ticket matched all five winning numbers (1, 7, 13, 32 and 33) from the June 16 drawing.
BERKELEY, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Tickets on sale this Thursday for Witches of Cottleville

On Oct. 8 witches will descend on historic Cottleville for a frighteningly fun evening of entertainment, food, cocktails and shopping. The inaugural “Witches in Cottleville” will run from 4-11 p.m. and features a costume contest, music, dancing and more with proceeds benefiting the Cottleville Weldon Spring Chamber of Commerce and area nonprofits. The 21-plus, ladies-only event will be held rain or shine. Prizes will be awarded for best individual costume, best group costume (group size of 2-6 witches), best hat and best broom.
COTTLEVILLE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Massive Catfish Caught In Missouri

(Troy) A Missouri woman reeled in an 82-pound catfish from the Missouri River in the northern part of the state. Cheyenne Haynes, who grew up in eastern Missouri’s Troy, tells K-T-V-I/T-V in St. Louis that reeling in the monster took about 20 minutes. After taking a few photos, she...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Could you pass these 6 St. Louis eating challenges?

ST. LOUIS – Many spend the Fourth of July weekend celebrating America’s independence with family and food. Some people take eating very seriously. One of the most well-known eating challenges takes place on the holiday weekend, Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest. The contest starts at about 10 a.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

