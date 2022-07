Two members of the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media have placed in the Top 20 in the annual Hearst Journalism Awards competition. Rabria Moore, who will be an Ole Miss senior this fall, and Billy Schuerman, a 2021 graduate of the school, were among the winners of the prestigious national contest, placing in the team digital news/enterprise category.

