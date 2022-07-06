ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State may have a pair of players selected in the 2022 NHL Draft

By Sam Sklar
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxTsf_0gWlLFhc00
Photo by Lauren DeMay | The State News

The NHL Draft is this Thursday and Friday in Montreal – round 1 on Thursday and rounds 2-7 on Friday – and typically it has been a blow-over for Michigan State.

Incoming freshman defenseman Viktor Hurtig was drafted in the sixth-round by the New Jersey Devils last year, but that was well before last week when he was added to the roster. Forward Josh Nodler was a fifth-round pick by the Calgary Flames in 2019, but departed this spring for UMass.

That leaves the Krygier twins, Christian and Cole, as the others who have been drafted into the NHL. Both defensemen, who will return this fall for a fifth season, were selected five spots away from each other in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. For comparison's sake, Michigan had four players selected in the top-five of last summer’s draft.

That could change this week as MSU could have two defensemen picked in the 2022 draft: David Gucciardi and Jack Sparkes.

Gucciardi is the more recognizable name, given he has actually played one season for the Spartans. Sparkes committed to Michigan State in November and is expected to join the team in one year. Perhaps coincidentally, they are both Toronto natives.

Round three and beyond is where it gets murky and quite unpredictable. Gucciardi is at No. 57 in ESPN’s prospect rankings, indicating he could go as early as the second round. On the other hand, The Athletic doesn’t have Gucciardi ranked at all in the 131-player big board. The vice versa is true for Sparkes, who is ranked No. 72 by The Athletic, but unranked by ESPN. It’s possible that neither player has his name called.

If Sparkes were to be drafted, it could be pointed to one key attribute: his size. He’s a 6-foot-8, 234 pound, 18-year old behemoth. Sparkes played last winter for the St. Michael’s Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, accumulating five goals and seven assists in 37 games. Sparkes makes sense as an intriguing late-round prospect on his sheer size and potential to improve his skills once he arrives at MSU.

Gucciardi flashed as a freshman in 2021-22, particularly in the December Great Lakes Invitational. In the two-game tournament, he scored three of Michigan State’s four goals, including the overtime winner versus a very strong Michigan Tech team. His play dipped a bit in the second half as the team struggled, but he finished with five goals and six assists, leading the freshman class in goals.

Adding two more NHL draftees could do wonders for new head coach Adam Nightingale as he attempts to lift the Spartans from the Big Ten basement. The program, finally, has the necessary Munn Ice Arena renovations, and adding a couple NHL logos to the line chart will only help Michigan State.

Support student media! Please consider donating to The State News and help fund the future of journalism.

Share and discuss “Michigan State may have a pair of players selected in the 2022 NHL Draft” on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

2022 NHL Draft Tracker

Stay tuned here tonight for live updates from the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal. The Buffalo Sabres currently select at 9th, 16th and 28th overall.
NHL
The Associated Press

Canadiens take Juraj Slafkovsky with top pick in NHL draft

MONTREAL (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky waited and wondered if the Montreal Canadiens would take him with the first pick in the NHL draft. When the moment came, he didn’t even hear general manager Kent Hughes call his name. Shock overwhelmed the big, charismatic winger as soon as he heard Hughes say, “From the Slovakian national team. “I didn’t even listen anymore,” he said. “I was like shaking and I had goosebumps.” Months after leading Slovakia to its first Olympic gold medal and being named tournament MVP, Slafkovsky made more history by becoming the first player from the country to be taken No. 1. Minutes later, countryman and Beijing Games teammate Simon Nemec went second to the New Jersey Devils.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
FanSided

2022 NHL Draft tracker: Every first-round pick, trade and move

The 2022 NHL Draft began on Thursday, July 7 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Here are the full results of the first round. The 2022 NHL Draft officially kicked off on Thursday, July 7, live from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This event will start...
NHL
CBS DFW

Fastest boy in the country to attend college with no track team

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Most people can't accomplish anything in 10 seconds, but Pierre Goree is not most people.The boys' 100 meter national champion says, "I hate seeing people in front of me. It's something in my mind... like this can't happen."Just last month, the Duncanville Class of 2022 graduate won the national championship at the University of Oregon in a time of 10.36 seconds.Goree claimed the title of fastest boy in the country, and has since been named Gatorade's Track & Field Player of the Year.  "I just keep going to try and get better and better. My talent has...
DUNCANVILLE, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Get Huge Update

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are currently in the early stages of their divorce. He has asked for a trade and as Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported, the Nets have every single intention of honoring KD's wishes. Of course, this is a nightmare scenario for the franchise, but given what took place with Kyrie Irving, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone.
NBA
CBS Minnesota

Wild enter 2022 NHL draft with 2 first round picks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- After a disappointing first round playoff exit by the winningest team in franchise history, the cash-strapped Wild will look to add some impactful players in the first round of the NHL draft Thursday.The team has two first round picks -- No. 19, which they received from the Los Angeles Kings in a trade for Kevin Fiala, and No. 24. While they're picking much too low to have a shot at the top prospects, their first-rounders -- coupled with two more in the second round -- will hopefully yield some core contributors down the line.In their latest mock...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Sparkes
The Hockey Writers

Otto Hokkanen – 2022 NHL Draft Profile

2021-22 Team: SaiPa (SM-Liiga) NHL Central Scouting: 55 (amongst EU skaters) While you might not find him on too many scouts’ rankings, Otto Hokkanen is an intriguing name to keep an eye on ahead of the NHL draft. The 6-foot-2 Finnish centre has been playing in SaiPa’s system ever since his U16 years, and although he’s been less dominant as he’s gotten older and started playing against tougher competition, he’s been a consistent name on the scoresheet as long as he’s been playing against players his own age.
NHL
markerzone.com

COMPLETE SUMMARY OF THE FIRST ROUND OF THE NHL ENTRY DRAFT

This year's NHL Draft in Montreal was a spectacle. Between Gary Bettman attempting to speak French through a waterfall of boos to Shane Wright dropping three spots, this year's draft featured a tornado of shocking & exciting events. Montreal pulled off a quick couple of trades after shocking the hockey world by taking Juraj Slafkovsky #1 Overall started the mayhem. After that, there was no telling what would happen next.
HOCKEY
The State News, Michigan State University

The State News, Michigan State University

East Lansing, MI
485
Followers
311
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The State News, Michigan State University

 https://statenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy