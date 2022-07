When Daniel Costner stopped to get a drink he decided to try his hand at a lottery game. So he grabbed a $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket. Much to Costner’s surprise, he won. “I was stunned,” Costner told lottery officials in a July 7 news release. “I had to sit there and look at it for a few minutes.”

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO