Texas State

Report: Justice Department probing Texas’ border mission

crossroadstoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating potential civil rights violations in Texas’ multibillion-dollar border security mission that has given the National Guard arrest powers and seen state authorities bus migrants to Washington, D.C., according to public records. A lawyer for the state...

www.crossroadstoday.com

The Associated Press

Judge: Execution can't proceed without religious requests

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest. “Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Americans to receive direct payments of up to $1,700 this month — see exact date

DIRECT payments worth up to $1,700 from their state will provide additional financial assistance to millions of Americans this month. To counteract inflation-related price increases, five states are redistributing money to citizens. Up to $1,700, $600, and $250 in total will be distributed statewide in Maine, Oregon, and Indiana, respectively.
MAINE STATE
CBS DFW

'I will not persecute Texas women,' Sheriff Javier Salazar on Roe's reversal

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - "It is absolutely none of my business. I will not persecute Texas women or anyone else pursuing those same rights."Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar made his feelings known about the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling from 1973 that returns abortion access to the states. Sheriff Salazar shared a Facebook post on June 28, praising his daughters and a woman's right to choose. "I'm the Sheriff of Bexar County, but also a Dad of two beautiful and intelligent young women. As their Dad I will defend my daughters' ability to do what they feel is right...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Driver of doomed San Antonio truck smuggling migrants was high on meth: Texas congressman

Homero Zamorano, the man charged with driving the abandoned Texas semi-truck in which 53 migrants died, was high on methamphetamine when he was arrested, according to US Representative Henry Cuellar, whose district includes San Antonio.The Texas Democrat told Reuters he was briefed on the information by Customs and Border Patrol, who he said added that the migrants were likely picked in the truck at a US-based “stash house” before being abandoned in San Antonio on Monday evening.That would match with accounts from Mr Zamorano’s family, who say he struggled with drug use and resorted to criminality to fund his...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY

'Disastrous consequences': Anti-abortion laws could make undocumented women more vulnerable

Many women without legal immigration status are in a more vulnerable position because of anti-abortion laws. Some states targeting abortion access are home to large populations of undocumented people, including Florida, Texas, Georgia and Arizona. "Criminalizing abortion care will have disastrous consequences for people who are undocumented," said one activist.
TEXAS STATE

