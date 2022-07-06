Shenandoah County crash on I-81 South cleared

The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO