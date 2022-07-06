Shenandoah County crash on I-81 South cleared

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police said a truck hauling chickens that ran off the roadway and collided into a power pole. The driver was not injured. On Rt. 753 (Kratzer Rd) in the Rockingham County at Irish Path; Rt. 720E/W (Rockingham County), motorists can expect potential delays in this area from 12:19 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. due to maintenance activities.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022 about the "Drive to Save Lives" campaign in Virginia. A wanted Leesburg woman is in custody after she crashed into multiple vehicles, including a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) car, Friday afternoon, according to deputies. Deputies say...
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Authorities say the mass casualty incident has been cleared. Augusta Health received four patients who experienced gas exposure at Springdale Apartments, according to an Augusta Health spokesperson. No additional patients will be transported to Augusta Health. All four patients are in good condition and are...
The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. State and local officials, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday to kick-off the opening of a 20,000-square-foot office and manufacturing facility in Fauquier County that specializes in developing advanced, state-of-the-art tactical missiles.
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County that occurred at 2:05 p.m. Monday along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road. A 2006 Mazda 6 was traveling east on Rinacas Corner Road when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed a solid centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with an embankment, and overturned.
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Police in Elkton are investigating an armed robbery at the Subway location along Stuart Avenue. According to Elkton Chief of Police David Harris, an unidentified man displayed a handgun toward employees just after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Harris said the man left with an undisclosed amount...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 10:20 am, deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance at Landings Lane Apartments in Weyers Cave. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the female reporting party, who said that she had been assaulted and that...
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia State Police released the identity and circumstances surrounding the shooting yesterday, July 6, at the intersection of Crossroads Mall and Rt. 19. West Virginia State Police have confirmed the man’s identity as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia. Today, July 7, WVSP have made their official report […]
Northbound Interstate 81 motorists can expect single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes July 12-13 for sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes. The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the northbound I-81 left shoulder at mile...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help to identify a burglary suspect. According to police, the burglary occurred around 10:30 p.m. July 4 on the 1300 block of East Market Street. A suspect was seen in surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “This used to be something that a couple decades ago was kind of rare. It has become more accepted as a reality in every community. There is not a community that is exempt from that,” Travis Karicofe, EMS officer for HFD, explained. Later this...
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - With flooding being a concern Friday overnight and Saturday, there are a few easy things you can do to prevent or limit flood damage. “The first thing people need to understand is are they in a flood-prone area? Just because you’re not in a flood-prone area doesn’t mean you won’t have flooding. It just depends on a lot of things like obviously the amount of rain, duration of the rain,” said David Nichols, assistant fire marshal for the City of Waynesboro Fire Department.
