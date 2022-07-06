ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Bird Hanging From Fishing Line Rescued on Cape Cod

By Kate Riccio
nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA bird was rescued after one of its wings got entangled in a fishing line on Cape Cod over the long weekend, animal control officers said Tuesday, sharing video of the trapped animal. A man noticed night heron stuck in a tree while he was out for...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

