ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

How wildfire season impacts air quality and what you can do to stay healthy

By Elaina Rusk, Kevin Charette
KGET
KGET
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYWT8_0gWlIQH000

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meteorologist Elaina Rusk and Chief Weather Forecaster Kevin Charette break down how wildfire season impacts air quality and how you can stay healthy.

As wildfire season pushes on, the smoke in the air becomes thicker and more persistent.

Here are some tips to create a “clean air room” during fire season:

  1. Choose a room relax and spend the majority from entering the room by windows.
  2. Stay cool. Run or central air conditioning.
  3. Tightly close doors and windows.
  4. Filter the air in the room in the clean air room to get the most benefits.
  5. Remember, cloths mask don’t work for wildfire smoke — chose N95 masks instead.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

Air pollution control officials urge preparedness for wildfire season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wildfire season has arrived and residents should prepare for potential poor air quality by changing air filters and designating a room to stay when smoke impacts become severe, say San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District officials. Wildfire smoke contains particulates that can trigger asthma attacks and increase the risk of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Triple-digit temps expected by the end of the week

Very steady temperatures and lots of sunny skies all across Kern County today. Below average temperatures continue to dominate the forecast once again, but that is going to change beginning Friday. High pressure is expanding from the east and we are expecting a large heat dome to shift over by us by the weekend. Hazy conditions will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Earthquake shakes Lake Isabella area Tuesday night

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KERO) — Communities in the Kern River Valley experienced a jolt overnight. The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.5 earthquake in Bodfish, felt by nearby residents in the Lake Isabella area. It struck at a depth of 1.6 miles at 11:15 p.m. There have been no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
KGET

Sign up for Edible Schoolyard’s charity farmers market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Edible Schoolyard Kern County is hosting the 7th annual charity farmers market Saturday, July 16 with the Kern County Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at  Norris Middle School, 6990 Calloway Drive in Bakersfield. A portion of the proceeds from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

City issues traffic advisory for Allen Road Bridge

The city of Bakersfield announced Thursday overnight lane reductions for Allen Road Bridge over the Kern River, in order to complete a joint-sealing project. Work is expected to begin Sunday, during which traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction over the river from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Friday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Air Conditioning#Clean Air#Air Quality#Wildfire#Fire Season#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Simple tips to protect your vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and Bakersfield has been listed as the city with the highest rate of vehicle thefts in the country, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Each year, AAA reports more than 700,000 vehicles are stolen nationwide with more than 180,000 taken within the state of California. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Structure fire near Bakersfield High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A structure fire on California Avenue at Pine Street across the street from Bakersfield High School is impacting traffic. Eastbound lanes of California Avenue between Oak Street and Pine Street were being impacted as of 10 a.m. Thursday. Avoid the area if possible. Viewer video...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bear breaks in, steals Bear Valley Springs resident’s candy

BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — One resident was in for a not-so-sweet surprise Wednesday afternoon. A bear entered a home Wednesday and got into a candy stash, according the Sgt. Dain Hurst of the Bear Valley Police Department. Officials said they saw a very happy bear rubbing its tummy post-plunder. Hurst said, they’ve had […]
BEAR VALLEY SPRINGS, CA
KGET

Family of missing men in Kern River join search efforts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The search for two men who disappeared in the Kern River on the Fourth of July is now on its third day and there is still no luck in finding them. From the air, along the river and on the water, rescue teams are not losing hope that they will find […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

Fire destroys vacant home near Bakersfield HS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A fire destroyed a vacant home in central Bakersfield Thursday and neighbors tell 17 News it was only a matter of time before it finally burned down. The fire was reported broke out just after 7 a.m. at California Avenue and Pine Street across from Bakersfield High School. Viewer video of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Gas prices continue to fall, remain high

(KERO) — There's some relief at the pump. TripleA says national gas prices have been falling for 21 straight days. The current national average sits at $4.75 a gallon. Experts say prices are being impacted by falling crude oil prices which saw losses this week. Still, drivers paid the most expensive July 4th gas prices on record. The average price on Monday was $4.55 per gallon, a $1.5 more than last year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO recovers 2 bodies from Kern River

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team recovered the bodies of two men Thursday from an area in the Kern River where two swimmers had gone missing on the Fourth of July. At about 8:40 a.m., Search and Rescue, with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit, recovered […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Trash drop-off events scheduled July 16

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is hosting two pop-up events Saturday, July 16 for residents to drop off large trash items. The events will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at Bakersfield Municipal Airport at 2000 S. Union Ave. and at 15050 Stockdale Highway. Accepted items include furniture, mattresses, box springs, major appliances, electronics, water heaters and barbecue grills, a city news release said.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox40

Flame and Fire Brazilian Steak House

Churrasco has three centuries of tradition in the vast plains of the southernmost region of Brazil. Gauchos would prepare a feast for their family and friends by slow roasting various cuts of meat from each of their herd over an open flame pit. They offered to each family and friend, the best of the Gaucho’s herd, where they carved the meats at each table in a show of skill and gift giving.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KGET

Influx of missing pets following Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local animal shelters continue to see an influx of lost pets due to fireworks. Bakersfield Animal Care Center told KGET today, from July 1 through today, they received 105 pets and only 10 have been claimed. Last year they brought in 89 strays with 13 returned to owners. At last check, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy