How wildfire season impacts air quality and what you can do to stay healthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meteorologist Elaina Rusk and Chief Weather Forecaster Kevin Charette break down how wildfire season impacts air quality and how you can stay healthy.

As wildfire season pushes on, the smoke in the air becomes thicker and more persistent.

Here are some tips to create a “clean air room” during fire season:

Choose a room relax and spend the majority from entering the room by windows. Stay cool. Run or central air conditioning. Tightly close doors and windows. Filter the air in the room in the clean air room to get the most benefits. Remember, cloths mask don’t work for wildfire smoke — chose N95 masks instead.

