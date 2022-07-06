ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Judge find probable cause in fatal Broomfield stabbing case

By Sydney McDonald
broomfieldenterprise.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge found probable cause in a fatal stabbing case in Broomfield during a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. Joseph Majewski is being held without bond after District...

www.broomfieldenterprise.com

Comments / 0

 

9NEWS

Partial mistrial declared for man charged in killing of neighbor

DENVER — A Denver jury found a man guilty on several charges but couldn't come to a consensus on the most serious counts related to a fatal shooting in May 2020. George Magee was arrested and initially charged with the following related to the fatal shooting of his neighbor in the 900 block of Clay Street on May 3, 2020.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Trial gets underway for suspect accused in Greeley double-murder

Opening statements gott underway this week in the trial of a man accused in a double-murder in Greeley. Prosecutors said Kevin Eastman killed his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank and popular musician Stanley Sessions in February of 2020. Eastman is accused of first slitting Sessions’ throat and trying to burn his body before he dumping it in Pingree Park. He’s accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend a week later and hiding her body on a rural Weld County property where he worked and lived. The Greeley Tribune reports the defense claims there’s no forensic evidence – like a gun — that ties Eastman to the murders. But prosecutors said they found Sessions’ blood and DNA on a pair of jeans and al lunchbox of ammo with six missing rounds on Eastman’s property. They add cellphone records, GPS tracking and video surveillance tie Eastman to the crimes. For full coverage on the trial check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
foxnebraska.com

Colorado woman accused of assaulting, threatening Target employees with flag

KEARNEY, Neb. — A Colorado woman has been charged after she allegedly hit a Target employee with a flag and threatened to stab another with it. Amanda Applehans, 39, of Denver, Colorado, is charged in Buffalo County Court with third-degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, one count of third-degree assault, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief - $0 to $500.
KEARNEY, NE
FOX31 Denver

Man arrested in Aurora deadly shooting

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed another man in a parking lot on July 3. Eric Lenzy Morris, 43, was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing a first-degree murder charge in the killing of 41-year-old Aaron Harmon. Harmon was...
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Coroner identifies 3 found dead at home in Greeley

DENVER – The Weld County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the three people found dead inside a home in Greeley in what police said was a possible murder-suicide. Just before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Greeley police were asked to do a well-being check on a family at a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road “after concerning text messages were received,” a police spokesperson said.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

More than 80 shell casings recovered after July 4th in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers responded to multiple major disturbances on the Fourth of July, the Boulder Police Department (BPD) said Wednesday. Between noon and midnight, BPD said, it received 152 calls for service. Of those, 64 were for fireworks. That number could include multiple calls to the same area.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Money transfer store at center of fentanyl investigation

It is in an unassuming Aurora apartment complex near Evans and Chambers where a massive stash of drugs was discovered. A total of 170,000 fentanyl pills, that's more than 36,000 pounds, of the potentially deadly drug was seized. It is one of the largest seizures ever in Colorado. Investigators say it was in the apartment and vehicle of Francisco Geovanni Ramirez-Gomez. Guns and large quantities of other drugs including heroin and cocaine were also confiscated.Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown was asked by CBS4's Rick Sallinger, "Did this interdiction save lives?" He quickly responded, "One hundred percent, you know we are thinking...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man in custody for attempted first-degree murder in Jefferson County

Yosmy Lorenz Martinez, 46, is in custody on suspicion of attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A news release from the sheriff said witnesses saw a woman walking into a parking lot from a trail around 8 p.m. Sunday off of Waterton Road covered in blood and dirt and asking for help. She told deputies Martinez confronted her when she was leaving her job in Denver around 7 p.m., told her to get in the car and drove her to the trail.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man in custody for attempted murder of his girlfriend, says sheriff

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after being tracked down in New Mexico for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend on Sunday evening. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez is suspected of stabbing a woman multiple times near a walking trail off Waterton Road by the Denver Audubon Nature Center.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend detained in New Mexico

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado was taken into custody by police in New Mexico. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez fled the scene after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. He was located in New Mexico and is in custody at a detention facility in Colfax County, New Mexico awaiting extradition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in Englewood shooting, suspect arrested

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man was arrested in the deadly shooting of another man Monday night, Englewood Police Department said. Officers responded around 10:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 3600 block of South Sherman Street and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police.
ENGLEWOOD, CO

