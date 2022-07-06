Judge find probable cause in fatal Broomfield stabbing case

Opening statements gott underway this week in the trial of a man accused in a double-murder in Greeley. Prosecutors said Kevin Eastman killed his ex-girlfriend Heather Frank and popular musician Stanley Sessions in February of 2020. Eastman is accused of first slitting Sessions’ throat and trying to burn his body before he dumping it in Pingree Park. He’s accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend a week later and hiding her body on a rural Weld County property where he worked and lived. The Greeley Tribune reports the defense claims there’s no forensic evidence – like a gun — that ties Eastman to the murders. But prosecutors said they found Sessions’ blood and DNA on a pair of jeans and al lunchbox of ammo with six missing rounds on Eastman’s property. They add cellphone records, GPS tracking and video surveillance tie Eastman to the crimes. For full coverage on the trial check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO