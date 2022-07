A man suffered severe injuries after driving an SUV off Highway 101 in San Miguel on Monday. The current condition of the driver is unclear. [Tribune]. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the man was driving a silver SUV southbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle, drove over the highway median and went onto the east shoulder of the highway.

SAN MIGUEL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO