Woman covered in blood after trail attack finds help at nature center, Colorado cops say

A man was accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on a Colorado trail and fleeing to New Mexico.

A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on a trail in Colorado was arrested on charges of attempted murder in New Mexico.

The victim said the man, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez, confronted her when she left work for the day on July 3 at around 7 p.m. in Denver. He told her to get into his car and then drove to the trail, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

After the two walked for a few minutes, Martinez pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, she told authorities. He then fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 8 p.m., the woman managed to walk off the trail and into a parking lot near the Denver Audubon Nature Center. Covered in dirt and blood, she asked for help and told authorities what happened, the sheriff’s office said.

Meanwhile, deputies were trying to track Martinez down. They found him in New Mexico and worked with local law enforcement to take him into custody, the release said.

Martinez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in a jail in Colfax County, New Mexico, as he awaits extradition back to Colorado, the release said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and had life-threatening injuries as of July 5, deputies said.