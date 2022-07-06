ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Woman covered in blood after trail attack finds help at nature center, Colorado cops say

By Vandana Ravikumar
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2lQp_0gWlHwML00
A man was accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on a Colorado trail and fleeing to New Mexico. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend on a trail in Colorado was arrested on charges of attempted murder in New Mexico.

The victim said the man, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez, confronted her when she left work for the day on July 3 at around 7 p.m. in Denver. He told her to get into his car and then drove to the trail, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

After the two walked for a few minutes, Martinez pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, she told authorities. He then fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 8 p.m., the woman managed to walk off the trail and into a parking lot near the Denver Audubon Nature Center. Covered in dirt and blood, she asked for help and told authorities what happened, the sheriff’s office said.

Meanwhile, deputies were trying to track Martinez down. They found him in New Mexico and worked with local law enforcement to take him into custody, the release said.

Martinez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and is being held in a jail in Colfax County, New Mexico, as he awaits extradition back to Colorado, the release said.

The woman was taken to a hospital and had life-threatening injuries as of July 5, deputies said.

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Second person tied to missing northern Utah man faces federal charge

LUCIN, Box Elder County — A second person who is believed to have had contact with Dylan Rounds shortly before he disappeared now faces federal weapons charges. Chase Montgomery Venstra, 41, was charged in federal court on July 1 with being a restricted person in possession of a firearm. That complaint was unsealed on Tuesday when Venstra made his initial appearance in federal court. A judge ordered him to remain in custody pending his next hearing on July 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
OutThere Colorado

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department. "Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes. According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public. “We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Maine State
City
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man accused of trying to kill ex-girlfriend detained in New Mexico

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend in Colorado was taken into custody by police in New Mexico. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Yosmy Lorenz Martinez fled the scene after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. He was located in New Mexico and is in custody at a detention facility in Colfax County, New Mexico awaiting extradition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

New Mexico mother charged after 2-year-old overdoses on THC gummies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amanda Ulibarri, 33, made her first court appearance after facing charges of child neglect. On July 1 the Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to Presbyterian Rust Medical Center after Ulibarri’s two-year-old daughter was admitted after consuming THC-infused gummies.  Other than reacting to pain, court records show the two-year-old was unresponsive. Court documents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Sacramento

Bear Cub Gets Separated From Family, Stuck Inside Tahoe Home

TAHOE (CBS13) — A bear cub got stuck inside of a Tahoe home after a door closed and it got separated from its family. BEAR League, a non-profit in Lake Tahoe dedicated to the protection of bears, arrived and found the cub hanging from a wall. Just outside on the front porch were the mama bear and the other cub waiting for their trapped family member. The mama bear patiently stood back as her cub was quickly assisted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Center#Extradition#Violent Crime
kgns.tv

Car and body found in Tamaulipas, possibly linked to missing Texas woman

TAMAULIPAS, Mex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway in Tamaulipas, Mexico after a body and car are found in a ditch. According to the media outlet, El Mañana de Nuevo Laredo, a red SUV was found in a ditch near Puente Y on Lázaro Cárdenas highway. Tamaulipas officials found a deceased person inside the SUV believed to be a missing Texas woman, 68-year-old Maria Espinoza de Salinas from Roma, Texas.
ROMA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque Chief of Police passes away

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico law enforcement community is paying respects to former Albuquerque Police Department Chief, Gilbert G. Gallegos. Gallegos passed away Tuesday morning in Belen. In 1987, Gallegos was elected as National Vice-President of the country’s largest police organization, the Fraternal Organization of Police. He served four two-year terms. In 1995, Gallegos […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS Miami

South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing northern Illinois man found

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. — A missing northern Illinois man who was seen in Lafayette County on Wednesday has been found, officials said. Ralph Stalesky, 84, left his home in McHenry County, Illinois, between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. He was seen at the South Wayne Mart gas station later in the day and left heading west. Officials said he...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

15K+
Followers
752
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy