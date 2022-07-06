After celebrations sparked dozens of fires, Fresno city councilmember eyes fireworks ban

After Fourth of July celebrations led to dozens of fires and caused noticeably poor air quality, one Fresno City Councilmember wants to discuss a ban on safe and sane fireworks.

Councilmember Miguel Arias, who represents downtown and southwest Fresno, said the city has only allowed safe and sane fireworks for a few decades, mainly to provide fundraising opportunities to local nonprofits. Before that, fireworks were banned in the city for more than a century, he said in a phone interview with The Bee on Wednesday.

He said Fresno’s fire risk is similar to the fire hazards at Bass Lake and Shaver Lake, where fireworks are banned, and annual aerial shows take place.

“All these places have recognized that there’s a sensitivity in terms of a fire hazard and do public partnerships,” he said. “So that’s what we’re trying to work through.”

Fresno firefighters scrambled to contain blazes over the holiday weekend. Illegal fireworks sparked a fire that burned three homes, officials said. In total, firefighters responded to 88 fires, city officials reported.

For the first time, the newly adopted city budget allocates money for a city-funded fireworks display. Arias said he’d like to see multiple city-sponsored fireworks shows in future years at venues such as Bulldog Stadium, Sunnyside Stadium and Ratcliffe Stadium.

The Fresno Grizzlies baseball team already puts on a popular show at Chukchansi Park. Arias estimated that event generated $2 million.

Rather than relying on fireworks booths to raise money, Arias said local nonprofits might make more money selling food and other items at bigger fireworks shows.

“We’re trying to figure out how we hold harmless these community organizations that depend on fundraising,” he said.

If any type of ban does formally end up on the city council’s agenda, it’s likely months away and would come in the form of a proposed city ordinance. Before that happens, Arias said he plans to hold community meetings to discuss the topic.

Arias said he receives messages from his constituents asking for a ban every year.

“Overwhelmingly, it’s ‘Cut them off,’” he said about the messages. “The amount of pollution they create, the amount of anxiety to their pets, the amount of threat to fire.”

South Fresno residents often live in older homes more susceptible to fire, Arias said. Many homes lack modern preventative features such as tile roofs and sprinkler systems, or they have iron bars on the windows to prevent break-ins but make it harder to escape a fire, he said. South Fresno also is home to most of the city’s historic homes and landmarks.

“Fire is deadly in south Fresno,” Arias said.

The discussion on a fireworks ban is in the early stages, Arias said. He welcomed residents and community organizations to share their thoughts and ideas in planned public forums.