Why Don’t We Announces Hiatus From Music, Cancels Tour Amid Legal Woes

Photo: Getty Images

Why Don't We made a heartbreaking announcement on Wednesday (July 6).

In a post on social media, the boy band said it is "regretfully" canceling its upcoming Good Times Only Tour and is going on hiatus from music. WDW cited an "ongoing legal battle" as the reason it's taking a break.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances related to our ongoing legal battle to emancipate ourselves from the production company we signed with when we started our Why Don't We journey, we regretfully have to cancel our 2022 Good Times Only Tour. ... All we ever want to do in our careers is make great music and perform for all you lovely people," the band said in a statement.

"In light of this announcement, Why Don't We is officially going on hiatus. Your love and support means everything to us 5 guys," WDW continued.

The band's statement also included screenshots of a redacted cease and desist document that was signed by WDW's manager David Loeffler that states "the band does not have the capacity to enter into an agreement with any promoter or venue for this tour."