July 6, 2022

The Wednesday edition of the Silver City Farmers’ Market that has taken place in the Ace Hardware parking lot is making a move to the Gila Valley. Newly hired Market Manager Leah Villarreal said she realized most of the organization’s farmers are located to the west of Silver City in places like Gila, Buckhorn, Cliff and Glenwood, and she feels the move will be a great way to gain interest and participation from not only farmers but the community as well. The move was also influenced by the continued rise in gas prices.

GILA, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO