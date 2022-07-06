ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bayard, NM

July 6, 2022

By C.P. Thompson
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
 1 day ago

(Photo by Aaron Rogers for the Daily Press)One of...

THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

No major fires reported over weekend

According to area fire officials, the July 4 holiday weekend was not marred by any notable fires in Grant County this year. The traditionally fireworks-filled holiday came just after the town of Silver City lifted their fire restrictions Friday due to favorable weather conditions. “We were very cautious coming into...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

$10 million settlement ends wide-ranging suit

Last month’s vote by the Silver City Town Council to pay a $10 million settlement to the family of Nikki Bascom ended the family’s nearly five-year federal suit, which originally named Grant County, its sheriff’s department and several individual law enforcement officers alongside the town. According to...
SILVER CITY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

July 4 festivities see big boost in participation

Silver Citians filled Gough Park beginning early Monday morning for breakfast, the flag-raising and the singing of the national anthem to kick off the 2022 Independence Day observances, just the beginning of the large crowds that would mark events through the day. This year’s parade, which began at 10 a.m.,...
SILVER CITY, NM
Deming Headlight

Lordsburg woman loses wedding ring set downtown

DEMING - A Lordsburg woman is heart-broken over the loss of her wedding rings. On Wednesday, Priscilla Talavera and her husband, Tommy, visited the Sounds Good Café in the heart of Deming's downtown business district. "We love coming to Deming. The businesses are great and the people are so nice," Priscilla told the Headlight while fighting back tears.
DEMING, NM
Fort Bayard, NM
Gila, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Wednesday Farmers’ Market moves to Gila

The Wednesday edition of the Silver City Farmers’ Market that has taken place in the Ace Hardware parking lot is making a move to the Gila Valley. Newly hired Market Manager Leah Villarreal said she realized most of the organization’s farmers are located to the west of Silver City in places like Gila, Buckhorn, Cliff and Glenwood, and she feels the move will be a great way to gain interest and participation from not only farmers but the community as well. The move was also influenced by the continued rise in gas prices.
GILA, NM
KRQE News 13

Fort Sill Apache present plans for New Mexico casino

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — A legal representative of the Fort Sill Apache tribe seemed pleasantly surprised by the prevailing mood at a public scoping meeting for a proposed gaming facility and other developments on a patch of land in Luna County. “I applaud you folks here today,” the tribe’s...
DEMING, NM

