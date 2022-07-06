Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lewis; Marion FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of west central Illinois, including the following counties, Adams and Brown. Portions of northeast Missouri, including the following counties, Lewis and Marion. * WHEN...Until 515 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 322 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated that multiple rounds of thunderstorms had brought heavy rainfall. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Quincy, Palmyra, Monroe City, Quincy Regional Airport, Warren, Camp Point, Payson, Mendon, La Grange, Clayton, Golden, Maywood, Philadelphia, Adams, Burton, Ursa, Liberty, Loraine, Taylor and Coatsburg.
Comments / 0