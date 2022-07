ROCKET CENTER, W.Va. – An aerospace security company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, announced that it is constructing a new 113,000-square-foot facility in West Virginia. The facility, which will be near the West Virginia/Maryland line in Mineral County, is expected to be completed in 2024 and have the capacity to help produce up to 600 strike missiles per year. According to a news release, the expansion will increase the company’s capacity “to ensure delivery of current and future weapons to meet warfighter needs.” Unlike traditional missile integration facilities, Northrop Grumman’s facility is not limited to producing one type of missile but is meant to be adaptable to new technology and demands.

MINERAL COUNTY, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO