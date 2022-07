I am Tiny who has come a long way during my time at CAS and can't wait to find a family that will continue to help me grow! I need to go home with another dog that is more confident and outgoing than me, who can help me realize that the world isn't so scary. Due to my lack of socialization prior to my time here, I am still nervous when meeting new people. For this reason, I am recommended for a home with kids over the age of 14-years-old. When I get comfortable, I’m a goofy, happy girl who is sure to make you smile and laugh!

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO