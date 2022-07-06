ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA DA Gascon Recall Supporters To Turn in Signatures to County Wednesday

By Evan Symon
californiaglobe.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecall DA George Gascon, the group behind the effort to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, are to turn in hundreds of thousands of signatures to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk on Wednesday, with the expectation that it will be enough to force a recall vote this...

californiaglobe.com

48hills.org

Profound change in SF elections takes a step forward

A Board of Supes committee today approved what could be a profound change in citywide politics—with very little visible opposition. The Rules Committee voted 3-0 to forward to the full board a City Charter amendment that would move the mayor’s race to the same year as the presidential race, potentially increasing turnout by big numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

Almost 36,000 California Households Got Eviction Notices Last Year

Close to 36,000 California households were hit with eviction notices in the 2021 fiscal year (from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). According to an article by Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini in the San Francisco Chronicle, “Those numbers don’t include many tenants who left under threat of eviction, negotiated move-out deals or who still owe back rent from the pandemic — groups that advocates warn are hard to track and still growing as emergency state renter protections expire.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFist

Sacramento Leapfrogs San Francisco In Size of Its Homeless Population

It’s probably not going to change our city’s reputational stereotypes, but Sacramento now has a larger homelessness problem than SF, and a higher percentage of unsheltered people living there. San Francisco certainly has long had the reputation of having the worst homelessness problem in the country, though by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo confirms 6th person died in Project RoomKey

VALLEJO – Vallejo officials revealed that a 6th person died last November as part of the city’s Project RoomKey program, which was intended to help vulnerable homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The disclosure came during an update about the program to the Vallejo City Council Tuesday night....
VALLEJO, CA
Courthouse News Service

Voters won’t weigh in on contentious Oakland A’s stadium proposal

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — All but two members of Oakland City Council have turned down a ballot measure that would have given residents a chance in November to decide whether the city should use public funds on a controversial ballpark proposal for the Oakland A’s at a Port of Oakland site.
OAKLAND, CA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Builder of California affordable housing reveals what it takes to fund projects when costs, needs are so high

Scope of the challenge in the Golden State ● California needs to build 2.5 million homes by 2030 to address the state's current housing shortage, more than double the goal from the last planning period according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development. At least 1 million must be affordable to low-income households. ● In the next 30 years, California’s population over the age of 65 is projected to grow by more than 66% representing an increase of over 4.5 million seniors by 2052. ● By then, seniors 65-plus will account for 26% of the population, according to the California Department of Finance Demographic Research Unit (California projections 2010-2060). ● By 2052, Sonoma County will have the highest projected senior growth within the North Bay by more than 33% (and rising), while Marin County is estimated to see a decline to 31%, and Napa County to 27%. ● Today some 46.5% of single elders in California are unable to afford the basic cost of living. The rate is higher for renters, for whom 65.8% of single elders have incomes that fall below basic needs. ● An estimated 24% of seniors in the Bay Area have incomes below the Elder Index. For senior renters in the Bay Area, 48% fall below the EI (a measure of senior economic security based on the cost of living). ● The population of seniors in poverty is twice as high for seniors of color, a population that will make up over 50% of state seniors by 2035, according to the UC Berkeley Labor Center. It also noted that seniors of color have half the income of white seniors in California. ● Sonoma County’s new housing goals, based on state objectives for the county to alleviate the chronic housing shortage, will see some 14,562 new housing units built between 2023 and 2031, based on California housing targets. This is a 72% increase over the current eight-year state housing cycle numbers. ● About 8,340 housing units have been approved in Sonoma County since 2015, according to the California Department of Housing and Community Development.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco’s Citywide Black Student Union tackling homelessness and racism

You’re never too young to make a difference. That is the message the San Francisco Citywide Black Student Union aims to teach at its youth leadership camp this month. Alexis Rodriguez, a Citywide BSU executive board member and head camp coordinator, says advocacy and leadership skills don’t have to wait until adulthood. Her goal is to get students as young as 12 thinking, “What am I passionate about? What do I want to advocate for? What type of person do I want to be? What change do I want to make in my community?”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
COTATI, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County's tough approach to water conservation may be paying off

SAN JOSE -- The Santa Clara Valley Water District is preparing to release its latest drought report and water conservation numbers Friday. A spokesperson for the district says customers are finally listening to calls to conserve in the face of a persistent and deepening drought."We're starting to increase the amount of conservation we're seeing. We're seeing it our charts. People are starting to pay attention and are using less water," said water district chairman John Varela.Previously, the response to calls to cut water usage by 15% were fairly dismal. According to the water district, usage went up 2%...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Contra Costa County Fire Districts Officially Merge: What to Know

Firefighters in the East Bay are officially teaming up and tout the partnership as fire season gets in full swing across the region. In Contra Costa County, a merger between agencies means firefighters and equipment are now able to setup in areas that were once overlooked. In the end, the move means more resources will be able to respond quicker to fires when calls come in.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
kgoradio.com

San Francisco Couple Gets $1,500 Fine for Parking in Their Driveway

A San Francisco couple was recently fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway. Judy and Ed Craine have been parking in their Noe Valley driveway for nearly 40 decades and assumed it was a mistake when they received a citation from the San Francisco Planning Department. The citation claims they violated a code that bans people from parking in a carport unless there is a garage or cover over the vehicle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

