It has by no means been smooth sailing for Maryland election officials trying to keep the 2022 primaries on track. Contentious fights about redistricting forced primary election day to be delayed from June 28th to the 19th of July, in the middle of vacation season, at a time when Marylanders are not at all used to casting a ballot. Add to the mix the confusion over what the final district maps looks like, and threats to election workers throughout the country in 2020 that have dampened enthusiasm for signing up to work the polls.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO