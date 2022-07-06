ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BC-Merc Table

Herald & Review
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Wed:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per...

Lightfoot headed to Paris, London to promote Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will travel to Paris and London to tout the city’s economic recovery, her office announced Thursday. “Chicago’s economy is thriving and our business sector has set records, keeping us competitive with top global financial cities,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “On behalf of our world-class city, I’m thrilled to lead a delegation of City officials and business leaders to London and Paris, where I look forward to discussing Chicago’s economic strengths, speaking at Fintech Week London 2022, and learning new ideas to further develop our business community and economy.”
CHICAGO, IL
Parade shooting suspect bought 5 weapons despite threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — A man charged Tuesday with seven counts of murder after firing off more than 70 rounds at an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago legally bought five weapons, including the high-powered rifle used in the shooting, despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for threats of violence and suicide, police said.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
AP writer explains parade suspect's court hearing

The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade made an initial court appearance Wednesday. Associated Press writer Don Babwin was among those who attended the hearing in Waukegan, Illinois. According to Babwin, prosecutors say the suspect, Robert Crimo III, confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago. The parade shooting left affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore, reeling. More than two-dozen people were wounded, some critically, and hundreds of marchers, parents and children fled in a panic. Crimo wore a black long-sleeve shirt as he appeared in court by video. Babwin says Crimo showed little emotion as the prosecutor described the shooting and said little besides telling the judge that he did not have a lawyer.
WAUKEGAN, IL

