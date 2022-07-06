ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Guidestones partially destroyed by explosion

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgia Guidestones, a roadside monument nicknamed “America’s Stonehenge,” was partially destroyed Wednesday morning by an explosion, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. In a statement, GBI said: "The preliminary information indicates that unknown individuals detonated an explosive device at around 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday,...

Controversial Georgia Guidestones demolished after bombing

Well, our summer vacation is officially ruined. The Georgia Guidestones, a controversial monument referred to as “America’s Stonehenge,” was heavily damaged after an explosion at 4am yesterday morning and had to be demolished for safety reasons shortly thereafter. Some big rock lore: In 1979, an anonymous man...
Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
Georgia’s Conspiracy-Magnet Guidestones Monument Has Been Bombed

The Georgia Guidestones, a granite monument that has been at the center of right-wing conspiracies for decades, was partially destroyed in a bombing Wednesday morning. The monument is made up of five massive concrete slabs with a capstone and is located in the city of Elberton, Georgia. It’s covered in messages written in eight languages that reflect a belief in population control, internationalism, respect for nature, and the rule of reason over faith. “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature,” is one message on the Guidestones.
Failed GOP governor candidate cheers ‘satanic’ Georgia Guidestones blast

ELBERTON – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an explosion that destroyed much of the Georgia Guidestones, a quirky granite monument in Elberton near the South Carolina border. Sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge,” the guidestones consisted of several large, upright stone blocks built in alignment with stars and constellations and weighing in at 119 tons […] The post Failed GOP governor candidate cheers ‘satanic’ Georgia Guidestones blast appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge: Execution can't proceed without religious requests

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection. Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001. Gonzales, 39, has asked that when he is executed, his spiritual adviser be allowed in the death chamber so she can pray aloud, hold his hand and place her other hand on his chest. “Receiving God’s touch is a sacred concept in the Bible and even the lepers were touched by God. The specific physical contact I have requested is vitally important to me as I am making my spiritual transition into the paradise of God,” Gonzales said in court documents filed last month.
5 affordable weekend getaways in Georgia

If you have never been to Georgia, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While it is not as popular as other states, like South Carolina or Florida, for example, Georgia is still a great travel destination. There are plenty of beautiful places to choose from and there is something for everybody.
The 6 Best German Restaurants In Helen GA

Helen, Georgia, is a charming small town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains in Northwest Georgia. The town is recognized for its German heritage and has a plethora of wonderful German eateries serving up typical German fares like bratwurst, sauerkraut, strudel, and more. In the last five years, the dining...
