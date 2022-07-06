Marilyn Louise Malecha

(St. Paul, MN) -- Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced today (Thursday 2pm) in St. Paul on federal civil rights charges. Chauvin is already serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence for his murder conviction in the 2020 death of George Floyd. In this federal case, Chauvin has pleaded guilty to two counts of civil rights violations. Federal prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for Chauvin. His attorney is asking for a 20-year sentence. Floyd died as Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for more than nine minutes. Floyd’s death set off local, national, and worldwide protests.
Comments / 0