Faribault, MN

Marilyn Louise Malecha

 1 day ago

Marilyn Louise Malecha, age 75, of Faribault, previously Isle, formerly of Svea,...

Glencoe man hurt in Hutchinson motorcycle crash

(Hutchinson MN-) A Glencoe man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Hutchinson yesterday afternoon. The state patrol says at 4:21 p.m., 22-year-old Cole Novack was traveling northbound on Highway 22 at Airport Road when he lost control and crashed. Novack was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GLENCOE, MN
St. Paul Man Expected To Recover From Injuries Suffered In Boat Accident

(Stillwater, MN). -- A St. Paul man is expected to recover after a boat accident on the St. Croix River near Stillwater Sunday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called at around 7:30 p-m on a report of a man who’d been hit in the face by a boat propeller. Authorities responded and found a 37-year-old man suffering from facial injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
STILLWATER, MN
Several shooting incidents investigated in Twin Cities

(Brooklyn Center, MN) -- Brooklyn Center police say at least 100 rounds were fired in an early morning gunfight. Officers responded to the scene just after 1:00 a-m. Several 9-1-1 callers said two groups of people were shooting at each other in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Investigators recovered 75 spent bullet casings in the parking lot and 25 more at another shooting scene. Police say they have received no reports of any injuries.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Chauvin to be sentenced Thursday on federal civil rights violations

(St. Paul, MN) -- Ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is set to be sentenced today (Thursday 2pm) in St. Paul on federal civil rights charges. Chauvin is already serving a 22-and-a-half-year sentence for his murder conviction in the 2020 death of George Floyd. In this federal case, Chauvin has pleaded guilty to two counts of civil rights violations. Federal prosecutors are seeking a 25-year sentence for Chauvin. His attorney is asking for a 20-year sentence. Floyd died as Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee for more than nine minutes. Floyd’s death set off local, national, and worldwide protests.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Driver Tells Police He Sneezed, Causing Fatal Crash

(Cedar Lake Township, MN) -- A driver tells police he sneezed Friday night, causing him to run off the road and hit a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle. Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed that the teenager had died. That’s when 72-year-old Joseph Friedges approached a deputy and said he was the one who had hit the victim. He said he didn’t realize he had hit anyone until he looked back and saw the boy’s body. Friedges is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the Friday crash. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 18th.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN

