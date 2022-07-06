Marilyn Louise Malecha

(Cedar Lake Township, MN) -- A driver tells police he sneezed Friday night, causing him to run off the road and hit a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle. Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed that the teenager had died. That’s when 72-year-old Joseph Friedges approached a deputy and said he was the one who had hit the victim. He said he didn’t realize he had hit anyone until he looked back and saw the boy’s body. Friedges is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in the Friday crash. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 18th.

SCOTT COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO