Oswego, NY

Timothy R. Rhinehart – July 3, 2022

By Contributor
 1 day ago

Timothy R. "Bubba" Rhinehart, 59, of Scriba died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends Sunday, July 3rd, after a courageous fight with cancer. Tim was born in Oswego, NY the son of Ralph Rhinehart and Kandis...

Charles M. Spencer – July 2, 2022

Charles M. Spencer, 54; of Oswego, NY passed away peacefully Saturday, July 2nd at the Oswego Hospital. He was born in Springdale, AR; Mr. Spencer moved to NY in the early 1990’s and has been a resident of the area for over 20 years. He loved being in the outdoors. Mr. Spencer was an avid hunter, camper, and fisherman. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, riding dirt bikes and listening and dancing to music. Mr. Spencer was a “jack of all trades” and was known to successfully fix most everything. If something seemed unfixable mechanically, he figured that duct tape was usually the last resort and many times the answer. He was a collector of several items and had an extensive collection of hats, flashlights and vehicles he would use for parts. Charles was a hilarious storyteller and a man with the kindest heart. He will be dearly missed by his two daughters: Dakota (Coby Wells) Spencer of Fulton and Tehya (Tyler Ranger) Spencer of Oswego, his parents: James and Lorraine (Kilpatrick) Spencer, his sister: Bridget (Stephen) Spencer-Lathrop of Hannibal and his beloved grandson: Ryder Spencer Wells of Fulton and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be private. The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Anthony S. Cira Sr. – July 4, 2022

Anthony S. Cira Sr., 85, of Fulton died Monday July 4, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Mr. Cira was born in Syracuse the son of the late Anthony and Eleanor (Nason) Cira. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War as a Technical Sergeant, and...
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Bernadine M. Rose – July 1, 2022

Bernadine M. Rose, 91, a resident of Baldwinsville passed away on July 1, 2022, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Philadelphia, She was a daughter of the late Theodore and Stella (Solomonski) Cary and had attended schools in Philadelphia. She was employed with the Oswego County Opportunities and was...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego, NY
Route 12 crash injures 4

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 12 between Clayton and Alexandria Bay Thursday morning. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say a car heading toward Alexandria Bay was trying to make a left-hand turn into Tricia’s Rondette restaurant when it hit a car traveling in the opposite direction.
CLAYTON, NY
Search for missing Fulton woman heading to Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN — Members of the Fulton Police Department, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Oswego County Search and Rescue team, and various other law enforcement agencies will be in the village of Fair Haven today to continue the search for Nancy J. Howe. Howe, 70, of Fulton, was reported...
FAIR HAVEN, NY
Kentucky fugitive caught in Onondaga County Thursday afternoon

VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A man on the run from Kentucky for an alleged crime he committed Wednesday night was caught by Onondaga County Sheriff Deputies Thursday afternoon. 29-year-old Alfredo Delgado is accused of shooting someone in the face Wednesday night at a hotel about 20 miles southwest of Lexington, Kentucky.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Madison County to start $1.3 million upgrade at Delphi Falls

NEW WOODSTOCK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County’s newest park is getting a deluge of upgrades. Delphi Falls County Park opened in 2018 after a generous donation from Harold Jones, a retired Syracuse University professor. The 66-acre property features a two-tiered waterfall, woodlands, and gorge walls. The park, however, will receive some improvement upgrades as part of an expansion project.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Sangertown Square Brings Back An Event The Kids Are Sure To Love!

A summer favorite is returning to Central New York, giving parents yet another fun activity to do with their kids this year. Sangertown Square in New Hartford is proud to announce the return of Tykes Tuesday this summer. The annual event allows kids ages 1-12 to participate in a number of free activities at the mall. This will run on select Tuesdays throughout the months of July and August.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Sold-out Morgan Wallen concert in Syracuse comes with some rules

About 20,000 fans are expected to fill the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview Friday evening. However, with such a large amount of people for a sold-out show, there are some stipulations. “We will not be allowing people to bring in lawn chairs,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon....
SYRACUSE, NY
Owner of Tommy's Tavern, Tommy Bonfiglio Dies at 62

PARSIPPANY — Thomas J. Bonfiglio, 62, passed away on Friday, July 1. He established Tommy’s Tavern + Tap restaurant in Parsippany and other locations despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing comparable enterprises. His birthday was on June 23. Longtime lawyer and certified public accountant Bonfiglio said that his restaurants’...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
Bingo heats up at Turning Stone

VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bingo is heating up at Turning Stone as the resort and casino announced their biggest play-session of the summer. The $350K Sumer Blowout will take place on July 30 and pay out $15,000 on regular games, $20,000 on special games, and $100,000 for a level 3 jackpot. Turning Stones guarantees that $350,000 in cash will be given away.
SYRACUSE, NY
Former CNY Congressional Candidate Activated for Yearlong Military Deployment

Syracuse, NY – In a video to be posted on social media, former NY-24 Democratic Congressional candidate, Syracuse resident, and Wayne County native Roger Misso announced that he will be recalled to active duty this summer for a yearlong military deployment in support of overseas contingency operations. In the video, Misso addresses his immediate political future and shares the reality faced by thousands of Reservists each year. A full transcript of the video is provided below:
SYRACUSE, NY
Connor named new Oswego Library director

OSWEGO — The Oswego Public Library has appointed Lucas Connor as its new director. Connor has worked in library systems for over a decade, including at libraries in central New York. He most recently served as assistant director for patron services at the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville for nearly five years.
OSWEGO, NY
Madison County Fair fun starts Thursday night

The Madison County Fair kicks off Thursday night on Fairground Road in Brookfield. The event will be held through July 10. General admission is $2 with kids 3 and under free. Admission to the Grandstand costs $10 for those over 10, $5 for kids 3 to 10 years old and free for children under 2.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Oswego Industries Celebrates Employee's 25-Year Milestone

Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is proud to recognize Kathleen Mills for 25 years of service. Mills, the agency’s Billing Coordinator, has a long record of going above and beyond. In addition to performing her regular duties, Mills has organized...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

