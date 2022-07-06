ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ourselves@Work: Home Is Where The Hustle Is

By Gregory Warner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Lagos is a city of travelers, hoping to either find their luck or make it from scratch." Nigerian novelist Chibundu Onuzo lives in London. But she often dreams of moving back to Lagos, the unpredictable, fast-paced city of her birth. Her brother, Chinaza Onuzo, has...

My husband constantly amazes me with the things he knows. I’m not talking about facts and figures, I’m talking about knowing how everything works and how to fix what doesn’t, knowing there are parts of things I never knew existed, and having keen observation and problem-solving skills. It is so impressive that my youngest daughter has asked him to write down all the things he knows in a book that she can take with her when she leaves here to live on her own. I have begged him to never leave me because my knowledge is woefully inferior to his and I would not know what was making the whossimagigger not work. Here are a few examples of when I have looked at him with my mouth open while I say, “How did you know how to do this?” Before I give you the examples, I also have to add that he tries to explain to me each time what he did to fix the problem, and I nod my head while I wonder what on earth he is talking about.

