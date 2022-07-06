ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

State sees some baseball signees enroll for summer classes

By Steve Robertson
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMississippi State is still working through their NCAA transfer portal options, but some of the newest crop of Bulldogs are already on campus. With the second session of summer school beginning this week, some 2022 signees are set to attend classes. Genespage.com has learned that BHP Jurrangelo Cijinte, RHP...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Fantastic 46: No. 33, Dan Irons

In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
NFL
247Sports

UK Athletics announces 2022 Hall of Fame Class

The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 was announced Thursday with six Wildcats chosen for induction. The new Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on November 10-12. The UK Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2005 to recognize and honor...
NFL
247Sports

Power-hitting infielder commits to Carolina

South Carolina has landed another hitter from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Former Southern Miss infielder Will McGillis committed to the Gamecocks and sixth-year head coach Mark Kingston, becoming the ninth player from the portal to make his pledge. McGillis is the sixth hitter from the portal to join the program,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Show Update: July 7

Over the years, Mississippi State has produced some great baseball players. From those that carried the banner for the Diamond Dawgs long before the M over S was a national brand to those that put it there like Rafael Palmeiro, Will Clark, Jeff Brantley and others all the way to the ones that are currently carrying it, some legendary figures have donned the maroon and white. Many of those have made it to the Major Leagues and the 65th player to make it to “The Show” came earlier this year.
MLB
247Sports

Husky Kickoff Countdown - 57 Days

We're less than 60 days away from the start of the 2022 Football season! Washington will host Kent State on September 3rd, and to count down the days to kickoff we've decided to take a look at the players that have worn the jerseys of each day in question. How...
NFL
247Sports

WVU's Road to Maintaining a Top 20 Recruiting Class

When the month of June started, West Virginia was already sitting in a pretty good spot in the 247Sports Team Rankings. The Mountaineers had seven public commitments and were ranked 18th nationally before the summer ever started, hitting the recruiting trail hard and securing some very early - and very prominent - commitments, including one from star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jett Williams
Person
Logan Forsythe
247Sports

In-state OL Matt Hofer talks Purdue camp experience

Valparaiso (Ind.) High School offensive lineman Matt Hofer is one of the few 2024 prospects in the state of Indiana with a Division I offer. The 6-foot-6 and 270-pound Hofer was busy last month going to camps at Indiana, Liberty, Louisville, Michigan State, and Purdue among others. Hofer was in...
VALPARAISO, IN
247Sports

Louisville women's staff back at multiple events for day two of recruiting period

University of Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and his staff were back on the road, hitting multiple events again on Thursday. It was the second day of the seven-day evaluation period for college women's coaches and Walz again was at the Kentucky Exposition Center for the Run 4 the Roses event and for the Nike Girls EBYL event that is being contested there on 84 courts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

QB Recruiting

Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. Become an...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Summer Session#College Baseball#State#Bulldogs#Genespage Com#Bhp#Rhp Logan Forsythe#Rhp Colby Holcombe#Major League Baseball
247Sports

SEC’s Best Cornerbacks

In an unscientific finding (meaning I didn’t do any work to substantiate my conclusion) I look with some suspicion on statistics that would at first glance seem to be positive. That is, if a cornerback has a lot of tackles and/or a lot of passes broken up, it could be that opposing quarterbacks are targeting him, seeing him as a weakness in the secondary. Therefore, he shouldn’t get all-star recognition.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Ohio 2025 standout Jones reflects on being offered at recent OSU team camp

Richmond Heights 2025 shooting guard Dorian Jones received a scholarship offer after appearing at Ohio State’s team camp on June 9. The 6-4 Jones became the third Ohio prospect in the 2025 class to earn an offer, joining Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy guard Darryn Peterson and Toledo Emmanuel School guard Jerry Easter.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from Three-Star 2023 S River Hanson

Duke has landed a commitment from Three-Star 2023 Safety River Hanson, he announced via social media today. At 6'1", 197 pounds, Hanson is ranked as the nation's 84th-best player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite. He chose the Blue Devils over offers from thirty other programs, including ACC foes Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Virginia.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Hoosier Newsstand, July 8

We begin today's newsstand with coverage of the Indiana men's basketball program, including freshman wings CJ Gunn and Kaleb Banks meeting with the media for the first time on Thursday. - CJ Gunn on honoring his IU commitment, adjusting to college: Indianapolis Star. - Kaleb Banks on what he can...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy