Saint Petersburg, FL

An Unidentified Person Used A Flamethrower To Torch A Pan-African Flag

By Kevin L. Clark
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flag was flying outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement in St. Petersburg, Florida. An unidentified person used a flamethrower to set fire to a Pan-African flag over the weekend, which was flying outside the headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a Black international socialist group based in Florida....

www.essence.com

BOSTON, MA

