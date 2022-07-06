Speakeasy Planned Near Porta’Vino in Houston

Photo: Google Earth Pro

The man behind Porta’Vino is bringing a new concept to Houston. Bill Floyd, owner of Bill Floyd Concepts, told What Now Houston the secretive speakeasy dubbed Silo will offer a relaxing, upscale atmosphere to enjoy a cocktail or two and some great conversation.

Floyd opened Porta’Vino on March 6, 2020 and was forced to shut down the restaurant at 7800 Washington Ave. just 11 days later due to COVID. “A little bit of a rough start, but once we were allowed to reopen, our restaurant has done phenomenally well. We’ve now opened a second one in The Woodlands, and the concept is doing great,” Floyd said.

Porta’Vino only offers beer and wine, and Floyd liked the idea of offering guests a cocktail bar. “We don’t have enough space at Porta’vino. It’s too crowded, so we’re taking a little space next door. We’re doing 72 seats, a speakeasy called Silo.” Silo is expected to open to the public in November 2022.

“My wife and I always joke about not being able to find a place to go have a cocktail where we can actually hear each other talk. The idea for this is going to be a space where you have a nice noise level where you’ll be able to carry on a conversation, have a great cocktail, and be in a really nice environment.”

Floyd said the exterior of Silo is an old, tin building with no windows or signage. Once guests gain access with a key fob after paying an entry fee, they’ll find a different atmosphere. “Inside, it’s going to be absolutely gorgeous. The outside is going to be totally, non-descript, and the inside is going to be beautiful and then great cocktails.”

The intimate space of Silo will only be about 2,100-square-feet. There won’t be much room for live music, but Floyd said they may feature a pianist or do an open mic night. A small kitchen will provide high-end bar food.

“We’re really looking for something that’s a little more relaxing and low-key,” Floyd said. They don’t plan to have social media, a website, or even a phone number for Silo. “It’s by design. We want this to be a place that you have to know about it to go there.”