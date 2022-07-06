ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Speakeasy Planned Near Porta’Vino in Houston

By Post By:
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b232t_0gWlE4kz00
Photo: Google Earth Pro

The man behind Porta’Vino is bringing a new concept to Houston. Bill Floyd, owner of Bill Floyd Concepts, told What Now Houston the secretive speakeasy dubbed Silo will offer a relaxing, upscale atmosphere to enjoy a cocktail or two and some great conversation.

Floyd opened Porta’Vino on March 6, 2020 and was forced to shut down the restaurant at 7800 Washington Ave. just 11 days later due to COVID. “A little bit of a rough start, but once we were allowed to reopen, our restaurant has done phenomenally well. We’ve now opened a second one in The Woodlands, and the concept is doing great,” Floyd said.

Porta’Vino only offers beer and wine, and Floyd liked the idea of offering guests a cocktail bar. “We don’t have enough space at Porta’vino. It’s too crowded, so we’re taking a little space next door. We’re doing 72 seats, a speakeasy called Silo.” Silo is expected to open to the public in November 2022.

“My wife and I always joke about not being able to find a place to go have a cocktail where we can actually hear each other talk. The idea for this is going to be a space where you have a nice noise level where you’ll be able to carry on a conversation, have a great cocktail, and be in a really nice environment.”

Floyd said the exterior of Silo is an old, tin building with no windows or signage. Once guests gain access with a key fob after paying an entry fee, they’ll find a different atmosphere. “Inside, it’s going to be absolutely gorgeous. The outside is going to be totally, non-descript, and the inside is going to be beautiful and then great cocktails.”

The intimate space of Silo will only be about 2,100-square-feet. There won’t be much room for live music, but Floyd said they may feature a pianist or do an open mic night. A small kitchen will provide high-end bar food.

“We’re really looking for something that’s a little more relaxing and low-key,” Floyd said. They don’t plan to have social media, a website, or even a phone number for Silo. “It’s by design. We want this to be a place that you have to know about it to go there.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
houstonfoodfinder.com

The Hit List: New Houston Restaurants to Visit for July 2022

This month is full of exciting developments including the long-awaited relocation of Underbelly Hospitality’s steakhouse, an indoor-outdoor tequila cantina on the bustling Washington Corridor, an eagerly anticipated sequel from the family who brought us Gatlin’s BBQ and a dog-friendly American food chain bringing mountain town hospitality to Stafford.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Former HISD teacher becomes entrepreneur; starts Cupcake Kitchen

HOUSTON (KIAH) – One Houston Independent School District teacher decided to leave the classroom after 15 years to turn her baking side hustle into a business that’s now thriving. It’s called Cupcake Kitchen. When doors first opened back in 2014, the small business specialized in desserts. Once COVID-19...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
matadornetwork.com

The 5 Best Beaches Near Houston

Did you know that Houston is the only large city in America that has recorded more than 100 days a year of temperatures over 100 degrees? This past June, temperatures at both Hobby and Bush airports hit temperatures above 100 degrees for the first time in recorded history. Even native Houstonians are having to find creative ways to enjoy the hottest months of the year outside of our current norms and traditions.
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

Chick N Max Headed to Texas

If you’re in the mood for some tasty chicken, you are in luck! Chick N Max is planning its Texas debut with its first franchise location expected to open sometime this fall in Willis. Chick N Max franchise owner Aaron Johnson told What Now Houston he is moving forward...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Porta#Design#Signage#Food Drink#Restaurant Info
fox26houston.com

One of Houston‘s favorite soul food restaurant debuts huge expansion

HOUSTON - Esther‘s Cajun Café and Soul Food has been serving up family recipes with Cajun Country style southern cooking since 2014. However, their family recipes have been passed down through generations. They began on a tiny strip mall storefront with 1,000 square feet and have now expanded to more than 5000 square feet at their brand-new location at 5007 N. Shepherd.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Austin

Houston developer holds ribbon-cutting ceremony at rent-to-own community in Georgetown

An aerial view shows Georgetown Heights, Georgetown's next build-to-rent community. (Courtesy Wan Bridge Group) The Wan Bridge Group, a Houston-based development company, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first rent-to-own community in Georgetown on June 30. Georgetown Heights—located at 468 Northwood Drive, Georgetown—features 48 three- to four-bedroom, two-story duplexes ranging...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Planet Puff coming soon to Spring Cypress Road

On July 8, Planet Puff will be opening at 4420 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 350, Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Planet Puff will be opening July 8 at 4420 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. 350, Spring, according to Owner Adil Ahmed. The store will sell smoking supplies such as pipes and vapes as well as CBD products. The business will also sell cigars, which will be stored in a walk-in humidor. Once the store opens, customers can receive 20% of their first purchase until Aug. 8. 832-427-6750. www.planetpuff.com.
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

New Southern comfort bakery sets up shop in Meyerland

Cafe and bakery Southern Sweets Bakehouse opened in the Meyerland area at 4530 Beechnut St., Houston. (Courtesy Southern Sweets Bakehouse) Business partners Emily Durham and Ashley Rosenfeld opened Southern Sweets Bakehouse, a comfort-style cafe and bakery, in the Meyerland area June 23. The bake shop offers a “bake like your...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf now open in Cypress

Popshelf, a new concept by Dollar General, offers a variety of products, such as home decor, health products, toys, pet supplies and more. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened July 7 at 25837 Hwy. 290, Ste. 22, Cypress. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
CYPRESS, TX
thefamilyvacationguide.com

5 of the Best Mini Golf Courses in Houston

As one of the largest cities in the country and popularly known as Space City, Houston boasts a wide variety of activities for the whole family. The educational museums, delicious dining, professional sports teams, and vibrant nightlife are among the most popular attracts across Houston, Texas. For the family looking for an easy-going, fun afternoon activity, mini-golf is a perfect choice.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: July 2022

Keep it cool with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in July 2022. This month, salute the stars and stripes, see the Ice Queen and her sister on stage, compete as a family at a beach challenge, belt out Encanto favorites, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

HAR report shows surge in new Houston listings

The volume of new listings across Greater Houston shifted positively in June, offering hope to aspiring buyers looking to take advantage of Houston’s replenishing housing inventory. New listings rose 8.9% in June, with Realtors entering 15,238 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) versus 13,988 a year earlier, according...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

June 2022 was hottest June in Houston history

June didn’t just seem hotter than usual – it was. In fact, it was Houston’s hottest June on record. The average temperature in June was 86.7℉, a number that accounted for the daily highs and lows. That broke the existing record set in 2011 by half a degree.
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
67
Followers
73
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy