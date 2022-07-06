ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton police chief resigns before mayor's plan to remove him

By By ALEXANDRA DUGGAN, MORGAN ROMERO KTVB.COM
Idaho Press
Originally published July 5 on KTVB.COM .

Middleton’s police chief resigned just before a city council meeting to remove him was held, according to the Middleton City Council president.

The Middleton City Council was about to take up action to possibly remove the city’s police chief, Alan Takeuchi, per the mayor’s request, according to a city council meeting agenda. However, the chief resigned Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s meeting, said city council President Rob Kiser.

Kiser learned of the news Wednesday morning. There will no longer be discussion on the topic for the city council meeting, he told KTVB in a text message.

In addition, another police officer has resigned ahead of the decision about the chief.

In the meeting agenda packet for July 6, the city council was planning to consider police chief Alan Takeuchi’s removal, pursuant to Idaho Code 50-206.

According to a letter from Middleton Mayor Steve Rule to employees dated July 1, 2022, Takeuchi was on paid administrative leave and Middleton officer Greg Langley resigned from his position on June 29.

Sgt. Nathan Hilkey agreed to take over as chief on an interim basis, the letter said.

The letter was circulated on Facebook from people within the Middleton community. Some have said the letter was posted on the city of Middleton website , but the letter does not exist on the website. Rule confirmed its validity.

In addition, the Middleton Police Department Facebook page can no longer be found and the department does not have a live website.

According to city Councilmember Tim O’Meara, this issue came to light around two weeks ago. The council had a private executive session on June 27 to discuss the removal of a public official.

Rule told KTVB that this is a personnel matter, so the city will not be commenting.

Takeuchi has not yet responded to KTVB’s request for comment.

Takeuchi was made interim chief in 2017 after the former chief, Bryan Zimmerman, resigned, according to previous reporting by the Idaho Press .

The Middleton Police Department was created in 2014 after years of contracting with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services.

Comments / 0

 

Idaho Press

