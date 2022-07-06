ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Restaurants show weakness of the case against ‘big is bad’

By Jennifer Huddleston, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJxFj_0gWlDza000
Tweet

Critics of today’s leading tech businesses often say we are living in a new Gilded Age of modern-day robber barons. We’ve even gotten occasional cameos from the Monopoly Man in congressional hearings. While catchy, this rhetoric neglects that today’s tech leaders are hardly the only options available to meet our needs and desires for information, connectivity, or retail therapy. The reality is that the difference in technology and consumer preferences make it more akin to something like our favorite restaurants, with many choices to suit personal preferences and nutritional needs.

Think about it: In an average city, there’s a range of restaurants that could serve you a quick lunch, but only a few that satisfy your cravings and meet your needs on any given day. You also may think that some restaurants serve poor quality or unhealthy food, or that other choices are superior. But we would consider it crazy for the government to dictate that McDonald’s needs to add more salads or that Chick-Fil-A has to add burgers.

We are okay if a restaurant wants to “preference” its daily special at the top of its menu, and we don’t require Burger King to tell you the price of a burger at the local diner. These companies are quite successful and ubiquitous to Americans and many around the world, but consumers still freely use the information available to them and their own preferences to choose the restaurants that fit their diets, wallets, and stomachs — without government mandates.

So why are politicians okay with government mandates on successful online companies? A current Senate proposal, S.2992, would ban self-preferencing for covered platforms, meaning that today’s tech leaders would no longer be free to show comparisons to their own store brand alternatives or highlight information about reviews and hours for a business from their own services. Additionally, they would be required to give competitors — even Russian or Chinese companies — access to certain information in ways that could create serious privacy and security concerns.

The average American has more choices than ever before when it comes to how to surf the web, find and share information, connect with friends and family, and download apps or other entertainment. In many cases, these options not only compete with each other but also with offline entertainment and retail.

Today, many Americans take advantage of these choices and already engage in the practice of “multi-homing” or using the same or similar apps on a variety of platforms and diversifying the operating systems they use. For example, Americans can have streaming apps on their Roku, a different set of apps on their iPhone, and yet another set of apps on their Windows-based laptop for work. They can use all these devices interchangeably depending on their mood, situation, or location. It’s the same as how someone may choose McDonald’s rather than Subway on a given day for lunch.

But some state and federal lawmakers ignore this abundance of choice — calling it “unfair” when consumers choose one product over another. If they got their way, they would force McDonald’s to allow Burger King to set up and sell in the same store. While we may love when these restaurants team up to offer their products in a singular location like a KenTacoHut, we certainly don’t mandate that they provide their competitors such space.

Many of the proposed policies target specific companies rather than the current antitrust focus on consumer welfare. FTC Commissioner Noah Philips critiqued proposed changes recently saying: “Whatever is being done here, isn’t really about the competitive process or competition. Forget consumer welfare, or fairness. It’s not really about competition. It’s about identifying a set of firms and saying, ‘Here are some things that you can’t do.’”

Unfortunately, many seem to forget the benefits of today’s technology choices to everyday users, consumers, and Americans.

While many policymakers like to lump in today’s tech leaders with the robber barons of yore, the reality is that the tech industry is as dynamic and diverse as the retail or restaurant industries. It competes and evolves in ways to try to best serve us as consumers, and its innovation benefits all Americans by increasing our options both online and offline. Proposed government intervention wouldn’t save consumers from harm, it would eliminate all our choices in the name of what is “good for us.”

Jennifer Huddleston is an adjunct professor at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School and policy counsel with NetChoice, an industry group that includes members such as Amazon, Google, Meta and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Trade Commission#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Chick#Americans
Outsider.com

America’s Favorite Restaurant Revealed

For the past 7 years, the results in the restaurant category of the American Customer Satisfaction Index have remained relatively constant, making this year’s results somewhat unsurprising. When it comes to restaurants, we have our favorites and stick to them. And for Americans, Chick-fil-A is simply unbeatable, as it stands as the country’s top restaurant for the eighth consecutive year.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Popular Frozen Pizza, Calzone Hit With Recall

White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Defunct Restaurant That Brought Fried Clam Strips To The World

When it comes to boardwalk seafood snacks, there are few offerings that are quite as popular as fried clam strips, a staple in New England clam shacks. It's hard to imagine a New England summer without these treats, but it's true — there was a point where fried clams and clam strips just weren't a part of the Northeastern diet.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS News

Potentially deadly bacteria found in some U.S. ground meat supply

A new Consumer Reports investigation found dangerous and potentially deadly bacteria in some ground meat sold in supermarkets around the U.S. Consumer Reports deputy editor for special projects Brian Vines joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the "alarming" findings, and offers tips for safely cooking and eating ground meat this summer grilling season.
FOOD SAFETY
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
SFGate

What's the best barbecue sauce? We tasted 13 major brands to find out.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Volumes have been written about barbecue sauce - there are about as many regional styles as there are places that serve smoked meats. Serious 'cue-heads have their favorites, partisans defend their hometown varieties and competition teams guard the recipes for their elixirs like they were state secrets.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Beyond Mexican Pizza: Taco Bell Drops Another Menu Item

Before the covid pandemic few Americans talked much about the "supply chain." That's because product shortages have been pretty rare and people understand the concept of something selling out more than they understand the vagary of why a retailer or restaurant may not be able to get something in the first place.
RESTAURANTS
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
CNBC

Chipotle's $50 million search for the future of fast food

Chipotle launched a $50 million venture fund in April that aims to tackle the various challenges facing the restaurant sector. Last year, Chipotle invested in self-driving robotics company Nuro as a first venture investment, and this year it is piloting Chippy, a robotic tortilla chip maker that saves time and labor costs.
RESTAURANTS
Taste Of Home

We Found the Best Fast-Food Milkshake You Can Order

Who makes the best fast-food milkshake? We had to know!. If you’re looking to cool off, a shake is sure to do the trick. We set out to find the best fast-food milkshake at chains in the Chicago area. To even the playing field, we ordered a small vanilla shake at each of the following places:
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Does Subway Really Have More Locations Than McDonald's?

McDonald's claims to sell deliciously juicy Burgers, while Subway claims to sell fresh sandwiches made from healthy produce: when it comes to the fast-food spectrum, these two chains couldn't be farther apart from each other. And yet, there has been a bit of unexpected controversy connected to these very different restaurants. You may have heard that Subway has more chains across the world than the golden arched giant, which, in turn, may also have you confused.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Costco Sued Over Something it Doesn't Even Make Any Money On

One of Costco Wholesale's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. The company has kept the price of its popular Kirkland Rotisserie Chicken at $4.99 since 2009....
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

626K+
Followers
74K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy